    BBMP chief urges people to install eco-friendly Ganesh idols, imposes penalties for violations

    BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath orders penalties for harmful Ganesha idols during Ganesh Chaturthi, bans chemical paint, thermocol, and POP. Ekagavakshi Kendras will issue installation licenses. Eco-friendly idol immersion arrangements planned at designated lakes. Stringent waste management measures and precautions to prevent firecrackers during immersion discussed in meeting with officials.
     

    BBMP chief urges people to install eco-friendly Ganesh idols, to imposes penalties for violations vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 2, 2023, 1:51 PM IST

    Tushar Girinath, the Chief Commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), issued a directive on Friday (September 1) instructing officials to impose penalties for the sale of environmentally harmful Ganesha idols during Ganesha Chaturthi.

    He has ordered the establishment of 63 "Ekagavakshi Kendras" to issue Ganesha installation licenses to the public. These instructions were issued during a meeting with officials to ensure an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in Bengaluru.

    BMC fines Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal Rs 3.66 lakh; here's why

    Chief Commissioner Girinath emphasized the complete prohibition of chemical paint, thermocol, and Plaster of Paris (POP) in the production of Ganesha idols within the city. He urged authorities to take legal action and impose fines on those involved in the manufacturing and sale of Ganeshas made with harmful chemicals. 

    To facilitate the public during the Ganesha festival, a committee consisting of BBMP, police, BESCOM, and fire officers will establish Ekagavakshi Kendras in the 63 subdivisional offices of the Corporation. These centres will provide permissions and guidance for Ganesha idol installation, immersion, and maintenance of cleanliness. 

    Regarding idol immersion, arrangements will be made for the eco-friendly dissolution of Ganesha idols in several significant lakes in the city's central area, including Sanky Lake, Halasuru Lake, Yediyuru Lake, and Hebbala Lake. Temporary mobile waste disposal units will be stationed at key locations and intersections within each zone for the disposal of small idols.

    The Chief Commissioner called for the systematic barricading of designated lakes and Kalyanis (ancient tanks) and the deployment of skilled swimmers and staff on a rotational basis at all evacuation centres. Precautionary measures, including the installation of CCTV cameras and electric lights, will be taken at these locations. 

    The curious case of declining stray dog population in Bengaluru

    Waste materials, such as flowers, banana leaves, seeds, and other pooja items collected at disposal centres, will be managed through designated containers. Boats, irrigation pumps, cranes, and police officers will be arranged for idol immersion, with strict measures in place to prevent the use of firecrackers during the immersion.

    Special Commissioners of BBMP, police officers, fire officers, BESCOM officers, and Environmental Officers of the Karnataka Environmental Pollution Control Board were present during the meeting.

    Last Updated Sep 2, 2023, 1:52 PM IST
