A viral Reddit post by a Bengalurean has sparked debate after the user said, "I'm a Bangalorean, yet I feel like a stranger in my own city," citing language barriers, cultural shifts, and a fading sense of belonging in workplaces across Bengaluru.

Bengaluru, once celebrated for its inclusive spirit and cultural warmth, is now leaving some of its very own residents feeling like outsiders. A born-and-raised Bengalurean, a Kannadiga by identity, recently shared an emotional post online describing how their beloved city no longer feels like home. Despite working in Bengaluru, growing up here, and being deeply connected to the culture, the user confessed to feeling alienated in their workplace and surroundings.

Viral Reddit Post Sparks Conversations

In a post on the r/bangalore subreddit titled “I'm a Bangalorean, but I feel like a stranger in my own city... especially at work”, the user expressed their dismay at the cultural shift.

"I'm a Bangalorean, a Kannadiga, born and raised here, working in Bangalore, yet I feel like an outsider in my own city. No offence to people from other states.. it’s nice that you’ve made Bangalore your home too. But somewhere along the way, Bangalore stopped feeling like home for me. In my office, I’m the only South Indian in my team, and out of the 400 people on my floor, I can barely find another Bangalorean. Conversations around me are only in Hindi.. The culture I grew up with feels like it’s fading away and that leaves me with a strange emptiness.," the post read.

Language Divide At Workplaces

The Bengalurean recounted that in their office, they were the only South Indian in their team, and among nearly 400 employees on the floor, finding another local was a challenge. This linguistic imbalance meant that team discussions and even casual chats revolved around Hindi, leaving them feeling left out.

Another commenter echoed the sentiment, stating:

“Technical discussions need to be in English. It feels weird to hear team meetings being conducted in other languages, despite the fact that I understand it very well.”

Stories Of Assimilation And Alienation

Other users joined the discussion, sharing similar experiences. One employee from Dharwad revealed:

“My Hindi has become so fluent that in my new company for a few months, my colleagues thought I was North Indian until they heard me speak Kannada on my phone.”

Another top comment pointed out how such language dynamics often fuel resentment, sometimes even spilling over into confrontations about speaking Kannada.

Old Bengaluru Vs New Bengaluru

Long-time residents noted that earlier waves of migration, from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, had blended seamlessly into the city, embracing Kannada while contributing their own cultural flavors. The current trend, however, shows a lack of effort from newcomers to integrate, with many forming their own communities and prioritising Hindi.

As one user summarised:

“The older Bangalore had folks come and settle from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, and they integrated so well with each other. The newer folks don’t make enough efforts and that shows.”

The Growing Question Of Belonging

The viral discussion highlights a deeper issue: Bengaluru’s identity is in flux. While the city thrives as India’s tech hub attracting talent from across the country, locals are increasingly questioning where they fit in. For many Bengalureans, the challenge is not about resisting change but about preserving a sense of belonging in a city that has always been theirs.