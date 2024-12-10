'Called copywriting as ChatGPT': Bengaluru woman rejects job offer over CEO's behaviour; see VIRAL post

A Bengaluru-based woman shared her experience of rejecting a job offer due to the ‘unprofessional’ behaviour of the CEO of a company she had applied to.

'Called copywriting as ChatGPT': Bengaluru woman rejects job offer over CEO's behaviour; see VIRAL post shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 2:32 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 2:32 PM IST

In a recent LinkedIn post, a Bengaluru-based woman shared her experience of rejecting a job offer after observing the company CEO's 'rude and disrespectful behaviour'. Vibha Gupta, a copywriter by profession, shared a list of red flags in her post that made her realise joining the company would be a serious mistake.

Without disclosing any names in the post, Gupta said her doubts began during her interview when the CEO kept her waiting for 15 minutes. While she initially acknowleged it up to his busy schedule, what followed left her uneasy.

Gupta shared that when asked if HR had sent her an introductory company video, she replied no. The CEO immediately called the HR representative into his office and reprimanded them in front of her. "He asked me if HR sent a video about the company. I said no and he called her in his cabin and scolded them right in front of me. No respect towards his employees. While I understand HR made a mistake it's disrespectful to scold your employee in front of a stranger," she wrote in her post. 

Then, the CEO compared her creative work to AI-generated content, specifically ChatGPT, which she found disrespectful. "Called copywriting as “ChatGPT.” Made me realise my work will not be respected by him. He copied a bio I wrote in the assignment and forwarded it to his marketing team. Will not be surprised if they update their bio in some days," she added.

Also read: VC Fund CEO shares Elon Musk's 'remote work no longer acceptable' emails to Tesla staff; see VIRAL post

"I agree that he might have worked hard to get there but man, please be humble and respectful towards people around you. Right after the interview, I messaged HR about what happened in the cabin and withdrew my candidature. He might find someone who'll be a great fit for his company but he doesn't deserve me," Gupta concluded the post. 

Her post sparked a wave of support on LinkedIn, as many users commended her decision to reject the job offer, citing the CEO's behaviour as a major red flag.

A user wrote, "100% in agreement. You were lucky - most often these red flags come after you hit the floor. And it’s already quite late."

Another user commented, "Yes, these are the signs of toxic culture. Also, just because he is a CEO, zaroori nahi usse utni respect deni chahiye aaj kal toh har koi bogus agency kholke khudko CEO batata hai."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru: Infosys employees to get direct access to Yellow line's Konappana Agrahara station via metro plaza vkp

Bengaluru: Infosys employees to get direct access to Yellow line's Konappana Agrahara station via metro plaza

Rain alert in Kerala: IMD sounds orange, yellow alerts in various districts in next 3 days december 12 2024 anr

Rain alert in Kerala: IMD sounds orange, yellow alerts in various districts in next 3 days; Check

Yogi govt gears up to add a 'poetic' touch to Maha Kumbh dmn

Yogi govt gears up to add a 'poetic' touch to Maha Kumbh

Leadership clash in INDIA bloc Lalu Prasad breaks silence on Mamata Banerjee intentions gcw

Leadership clash in INDIA bloc? Lalu Prasad breaks silence on Mamata Banerjee’s intentions

Kerala High Court warns of contempt action over road closure CPM conference in Thiruvananthapuram dmn

Kerala High Court warns of contempt action over road closure for CPM conference in Thiruvananthapuram

Recent Stories

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma to make film debut; SEE pics dmn

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma to make film debut; SEE pics

BIG decision! CM Mamata Banerjee takes bold step against corruption gcw

BIG decision! CM Mamata Banerjee takes bold step against corruption

Tokyo to bring 4-day workweek to boost family time amid record low fertility rates shk

Tokyo to bring 4-day workweek to boost family time amid record low fertility rates

Bengaluru: Infosys employees to get direct access to Yellow line's Konappana Agrahara station via metro plaza vkp

Bengaluru: Infosys employees to get direct access to Yellow line's Konappana Agrahara station via metro plaza

Rain alert in Kerala: IMD sounds orange, yellow alerts in various districts in next 3 days december 12 2024 anr

Rain alert in Kerala: IMD sounds orange, yellow alerts in various districts in next 3 days; Check

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon