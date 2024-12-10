'Called copywriting as ChatGPT': Bengaluru woman rejects job offer over CEO's behaviour; see VIRAL post

A Bengaluru-based woman shared her experience of rejecting a job offer due to the ‘unprofessional’ behaviour of the CEO of a company she had applied to.

In a recent LinkedIn post, a Bengaluru-based woman shared her experience of rejecting a job offer after observing the company CEO's 'rude and disrespectful behaviour'. Vibha Gupta, a copywriter by profession, shared a list of red flags in her post that made her realise joining the company would be a serious mistake.

Without disclosing any names in the post, Gupta said her doubts began during her interview when the CEO kept her waiting for 15 minutes. While she initially acknowleged it up to his busy schedule, what followed left her uneasy.

Gupta shared that when asked if HR had sent her an introductory company video, she replied no. The CEO immediately called the HR representative into his office and reprimanded them in front of her. "He asked me if HR sent a video about the company. I said no and he called her in his cabin and scolded them right in front of me. No respect towards his employees. While I understand HR made a mistake it's disrespectful to scold your employee in front of a stranger," she wrote in her post.

Then, the CEO compared her creative work to AI-generated content, specifically ChatGPT, which she found disrespectful. "Called copywriting as “ChatGPT.” Made me realise my work will not be respected by him. He copied a bio I wrote in the assignment and forwarded it to his marketing team. Will not be surprised if they update their bio in some days," she added.

"I agree that he might have worked hard to get there but man, please be humble and respectful towards people around you. Right after the interview, I messaged HR about what happened in the cabin and withdrew my candidature. He might find someone who'll be a great fit for his company but he doesn't deserve me," Gupta concluded the post.

Her post sparked a wave of support on LinkedIn, as many users commended her decision to reject the job offer, citing the CEO's behaviour as a major red flag.

A user wrote, "100% in agreement. You were lucky - most often these red flags come after you hit the floor. And it’s already quite late."

Another user commented, "Yes, these are the signs of toxic culture. Also, just because he is a CEO, zaroori nahi usse utni respect deni chahiye aaj kal toh har koi bogus agency kholke khudko CEO batata hai."

