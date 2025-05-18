ChatGPT hilariously roasts Bengaluru’s neighbourhoods, calling out everything from Koramangala’s startup culture to Yelahanka’s isolation. Locals are laughing, debating, and sharing their own stories, making the city’s quirks a hot topic online.

Bengaluru: ChatGPT, the AI language model developed by OpenAI, recently took a humorous swipe at various Bengaluru neighbourhoods, roasting the city’s well-known areas in a viral Reddit thread that has since sparked laughter, nostalgia, and a fair share of debate among locals.

The AI’s witty and brutally honest descriptions paint a vivid picture of life in the city’s diverse localities, from Koramangala’s startup culture and traffic woes to Whitefield’s infamous jams and Electronic City’s “despair mixed with unfinished flyovers”.

Here are some highlights from ChatGPT’s Bengaluru roasts, shared by Reddit user ‘Aisay-Kaisay’:

Koramangala: "Ah yes, Koramangala-the place where startups go to die, and traffic comes to breed. Full of tech bros pretending they're changing the world while living off daddy's money and WeWork Wi-Fi. Every café here is a LinkedIn post waiting to happen. Also, congrats-you just paid 800 bucks for an "authentic" filter coffee served in a mason jar."

Indiranagar: “The spiritual home of overpriced beer, bad decisions, and people who peaked in college. Everyone here thinks they're in a Netflix series. You'll find more influencers than actual influence. If hipsters had a temple, Indiranagar would be the sanctum sanctorum. Go there to see startups burn cash and couples break up in real time.”

Whitefield: “Whitefield isn't a place. It's a lifestyle punishment. It's where you move for a tech job and then spend 4 hours a day cursing your existence in traffic. You could drive to another city faster than you can reach your nearest grocery store. If Bangalore had a Bermuda Triangle, this would be it.”

Electronic City: "They named it "Electronic City" but forgot to add the "No Human City" disclaimer. The only vibe here is despair mixed with unfinished flyovers and questionable PG food. If depression were a location, it would wear an ID card and live here. Also, enjoy your 17-km ride to the nearest bar."

HSR Layout: "Horribly Slow Roads." This is where every techie dreams of buying a flat and getting a dog named Bruno. It's the fake urban utopia filled with yoga cafés, dog parks, and startups run by 23-year-olds who think "burn rate" is a type of cardio. Also, don't blink, or that new road will be dug up again."

MG Road/Brigade Road: Once the city’s pride, now “overpriced parking with a nostalgia tax”, lined with banks and bars, and the occasional late-night KFC rush.

Malleshwaram: “The cultural heart of Bangalore”, famous for CTR queues and an old-school vibe mixed with scepticism about 5G.

Yelahanka: “Yelahanka is so far, astronauts use it for practice landings. It's practically outer space. If you live here and work in the city, congratulations-you spend more time on the road than a Swiggy delivery guy. The only thing more isolated than Yelahanka is your social life after moving there.”

The thread has resonated widely, with users reacting in varied ways. One commenter from Attiguppe, jokingly called the “aspirants hub of Bangalore”, playfully invited fellow residents for a meetup over “bisi bisi coffee and masala dosa”.

Another user cracked up at the “astronauts use Yelahanka for precise landing” comment, calling it “facts that got me rolling!”

While some readers smiled at the sharp truths, others frowned, feeling the roasts missed their own neighborhoods or painted an overly harsh picture. Overall, the playful satire sparked a lively conversation about Bengaluru’s unique identity and the quirks of its many localities.

The thread has also sparked a wider discussion about urban challenges like traffic, infrastructure, and lifestyle changes, proving that humour can be a powerful way to engage with serious city issues.