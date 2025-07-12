Bangalore University denied allegations of anti-Dalit bias, stating that 63.5% of its faculty are from SC/ST communities. It clarified that key appointments are made by the government and reaffirmed its commitment to social justice.

Bengaluru: Bangalore University has issued a clarification through an official letter to the SC/ST Teachers Association, stating that the allegation of following an anti-Dalit policy is not true. The university highlighted that it has always given due representation and priority to teachers from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, in an official statement.

The response was made with reference to a letter from the Association that raised concerns about discrimination in statutory appointments, violation of reservation norms, and delay in filling backlog posts.

Says key appointments made by state government, not university

The university clarified that appointments of statutory posts such as Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, Finance Officer, and Registrar (Evaluation) are made directly by the Government. Therefore, the university has no role in these appointments. It is unfortunate that these appointments are being viewed as discriminatory.

At the university level, wherever appointments are within its control, SC/ST faculty members have been given preference. Out of 30 administrative positions like Directors, Coordinators, Special Officers, and Nodal Officers, 22 posts are held by SC/ST teachers.

Further, four faculty members were transferred to Bangalore University from other universities by the State Government with the Governor's approval, considering the shortage of permanent teaching staff.

63.5% of teaching staff belong to SC/ST communities

Currently, out of 126 teaching staff at the university, 80 belong to SC/ST communities, which is 63.5% of the total faculty.

The university also pointed out that no other public university in Karnataka has filled backlog vacancies to the extent that Bangalore University has. Out of the 55 backlog posts identified by the Social Welfare Department, 35 have already been filled, and the process to fill the remaining is underway.

In the academic year 2024-25, 44 faculty members were promoted as Associate Professors, out of which 29 belong to SC/ST categories. The university reaffirmed its commitment to social justice and equal representation in all appointments.