Environmentalists have strongly objected to the central government’s move to form an expert committee to examine the construction of a tunnel through the Bandipur forest area to improve connectivity with Kerala. They have warned of intense protests if any work, including the proposed tunnel, is undertaken inside the forest zone.

The central government has constituted an expert committee to study the feasibility of allowing night traffic through a tunnel in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, connecting Karnataka and Kerala. Earlier, proposals were floated to construct an overpass, but the focus has now shifted to a tunnel. Environmentalists and wildlife experts have expressed strong outrage over these repeated proposals, stating that they pose a serious threat to the fragile biodiversity of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

They have demanded an immediate halt to all such discussions and considerations.

No respect for the ,Supreme Court’s, order

The Supreme Court has clearly banned night traffic on the highway passing through the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, and a related petition is still pending before the court. Despite this, discussions continue on constructing either an overpass or a tunnel to facilitate night-time vehicular movement through the reserve.

Environmentalists have termed this a blatant violation of the Supreme Court’s order. They have also expressed outrage over the Bandipur issue being politicised by the central government and political parties ahead of the Kerala elections.

Eyes on Bandipur despite an alternative road

Two national highways connecting Tamil Nadu and Kerala pass through the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. In the past, night traffic through the forest led to a sharp rise in accidents, resulting in the deaths of elephants, leopards, deer, tigers, and other wildlife. Consequently, night traffic was banned in Bandipur in 2009.

Moreover, an alternative road has already been constructed to connect Karnataka with Kerala. Despite this, Kerala continues to push for the resumption of night traffic through the Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

Interest only for those involved in illegal activities

Wildlife expert Sanjay Gubbi pointed out that the issue of night traffic through the Bandipur Tiger Reserve is currently under judicial review, and raising it outside the court amounts to disrespecting the judiciary. He added that at the request of the Kerala government, Karnataka developed an alternative road at a cost of Rs 75 crore.

Despite this, Kerala repeatedly raises the demand for night traffic through Bandipur. According to him, people have already adapted to the night traffic ban, and it appears that only those involved in illegal activities are interested in reopening night movement. He urged the Karnataka government not to compromise on the Bandipur Tiger Reserve issue.

Detrimental to the ecosystem

Condemning the central government’s move, wildlife expert Joseph Hoover said the night traffic ban is in accordance with the Supreme Court’s order, and discussing the construction of an overpass or tunnel is unacceptable. He warned that building a tunnel would severely damage underground water sources and destroy the entire ecosystem.

Hoover stressed that the road passing through the Bandipur Tiger Reserve should be completely closed and warned of massive protests if the central government proceeds with the tunnel project.