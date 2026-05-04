Congress candidate Umesh Meti has won the Bagalkot by-election with a huge margin, defeating BJP’s Veeranna Charantimath. Meti maintained a lead in all rounds as counting concluded, marking a major win for Congress in the constituency.

Congress candidate Umesh Meti has secured a decisive victory in the Bagalkot Assembly by-election, winning by a huge margin of 22,867 votes against BJP candidate Veeranna Charantimath. Meti maintained a consistent lead throughout all rounds of counting, and celebrations broke out early among Congress supporters, continuing strongly after the final results were confirmed.

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Final Vote Count In Bagalkot By-Election

Umesh Meti (Congress): 97,941 votes

Veeranna Charantimath (BJP): 76,075 votes

Winning Margin: 22,867 votes

Umesh Meti Maintained Lead From First Round

From the very first round of counting, Umesh Meti held a steady lead over his rival and continued to widen the gap as counting progressed. Supporters gathered in large numbers outside the counting centre, waving party flags, carrying leader portraits, and raising slogans in celebration of his victory.

By-Election Held After Vacancy In Seat

The by-election was necessitated following the death of senior Congress leader HY Meti, which left the seat vacant. Voting was held on April 9, with nine candidates in the fray. However, the main contest remained between Congress candidate Umesh Meti and BJP’s Veeranna Charantimath.

Internal Contest In Meti Family Over Ticket

Ahead of the election, there was internal discussion within the Meti family over the Congress ticket, with both Mallikarjuna Meti and Umesh Meti in contention. Eventually, the party high command finalised Umesh Meti as the official candidate.

Counting Process And Political Outcome

Counting was conducted across 23 rounds on 14 tables under strict supervision. The results reflected a clear and consistent advantage for the Congress candidate throughout the process. While the outcome is clear, an official confirmation from the Election Commission is still awaited.