A Bengaluru woman experienced a surprising autorickshaw ride after finding a fully customised vehicle equipped with TV, curtains, fan, and charging points. The unique setup went viral on social media, impressing users with its creative comfort-focused design.

A Bengaluru woman had a surprising and entertaining experience during what began as a routine autorickshaw ride when she discovered a uniquely customised vehicle that felt more like a mini comfort lounge than a regular three-wheeler. The unusual setup, complete with several unexpected amenities, has since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention for its creativity and passenger-friendly design.

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Viral Video, Shows Unique Auto Experience

The experience was shared on Instagram by a user named Poorna, who documented her ride in the specially modified autorickshaw. In the video, she is seen seated inside the vehicle while showcasing its unusual interior features that set it apart from standard autos in the city.

Autorickshaw Designed For Passenger Comfort

The vehicle had been extensively customised with the aim of enhancing passenger comfort. It featured curtains to block heat, a small television unit for entertainment, a charging point for mobile devices, a fan to cope with Bengaluru’s weather and even a reading space. The auto also reportedly included elements supporting a social cause, adding a unique touch to the design.

A message displayed in the video highlighted the list of features, which focused on improving convenience, comfort and overall travel experience for passengers.

Social Media Users React With Surprise And Humour

The viral clip quickly caught the attention of social media users, who reacted with amusement and admiration for the creative modification.

One user commented, “This is the best auto ever!”

Another user shared a nostalgic experience, writing, “I remember travelling in this auto, and the driver even played the Titanic movie.”

A third user added a humorous take, saying, “Grand Theft Auto, literally.”

A Unique Take On Urban Travel

The customised autorickshaw has sparked conversations online about innovative ways to improve daily commuting experiences. While such modifications are rare, the video has highlighted how simple transport can be transformed into a more comfortable and engaging journey.