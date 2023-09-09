Attempt made to kidnap student from Davangere University premises, mother was one of the abducters (WATCH)

A dramatic kidnapping attempt at Davangere University in Karnataka was thwarted by quick-thinking students and faculty. The victim, a female post-graduate student, was targeted due to family issues related to child marriage. Police intervened, ensuring her safe return to the university hostel.

A kidnapping attempt of a student has garnered widespread attention among the public. The viral video shows a mother, aided by two young men, trying to abduct a student from the university premises, just like a movie scene. However, the quick response of fellow students and faculty members prevented the abduction.

This dramatic incident unfolded in front of Davangere University near Tolahunase village in Davangere taluk of Karnataka. The victim, a young woman from Bellary pursuing post-graduate studies at the university, was the target of the kidnapping. Davangere rural police swiftly intervened after receiving a report about the attempted kidnapping and ensured the young woman's safe return to the university.



Preliminary information suggests that family issues may have triggered this abduction attempt. The victim expressed her strong opposition to child marriage, stating, "I don't want to live with him. Moreover, the person I am married to is already having an affair with someone else. I have all the evidence on my phone, which my parents have taken away."

During negotiations at the police station, the young woman refused to accompany her parents and accused that the man she was married to was involved in an extramarital affair. She stressed the importance of her phone, which contains evidence of these claims. Following a detailed account of the background of the incident, she refused to go back with her parents. The police intervened in the issue and the girl has been safely accompanied back to the hostel.