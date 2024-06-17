Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Another shock for Bengaluru residents? Karnataka govt mulls surge in Cauvery water rates after 10 years

    Bengaluru plans a significant Cauvery water rate hike after a decade, with proposed increases of 30-40% for domestic and 45% for commercial use. This aims to offset financial losses and rising operational costs for the water board, which pays hefty electricity bills. The decision, pending post-Lok Sabha elections, is crucial for financial stability.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 17, 2024, 9:41 AM IST

    Bengaluru, often in the news for its rapid development and infrastructure challenges, is now facing the possibility of a significant increase in Cauvery water rates. The Bengaluru Water Board (BWSSB) is preparing a proposal to revise the water rates for the first time in a decade. This comes on the heels of recent hikes in petrol and diesel prices.

    The government is seriously considering giving the green light to a proposal to increase Cauvery water rates. Officials have finalised a proposal that will soon be submitted for approval. This proposal marks the fifth attempt to revise water rates in recent years, with previous efforts being rejected.

    In contrast to water rates, electricity tariffs have seen more than ten revisions over the past ten years. The stagnant water rates have compounded financial losses for BWSSB, especially with the rising electricity costs needed for water management. Each month, the Bengaluru water board pays a hefty electricity bill of 60-70 crore INR.

    The water board has been grappling with increased operational costs, leading to significant financial strain. Officials argue that a revision in water rates is inevitable to offset these losses. The proposal suggests a 30-40% hike for domestic consumption and a 45% hike for commercial consumption.

    Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has indicated that a decision on the water rate revision will be taken after the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Despite the political sensitivity, officials insist that the rate hike is crucial for maintaining the financial health of the water board.

    Managing the water board's finances has become increasingly challenging. With the cost of water management rising, the proposed rate hike aims to provide much-needed relief and ensure sustainable water supply operations in Bengaluru.

    Last Updated Jun 17, 2024, 9:41 AM IST
