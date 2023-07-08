Amid heavy rains, students from Koduru village attend classes snuggling under an umbrella

Government High School in the neighboring village of Koduru faces a persistent issue of a leaky roof whenever it rains. Despite the obvious need for action, government officials and elected representatives have neglected to address the problem, leaving students to attend classes in damp classrooms while using umbrellas as a makeshift solution.

The government high school scored an 86% pass rate on the 2022-2023 SSLC exam. The ceiling doesn't seem to be addressed or rectified at this high school filled with talented pupils.

It has been brought to the attention of the SDMC and the Headmaster, Field Education Officer, that this school is in a terrible state of disrepair. The issue needs to be resolved as soon as possible having said so, the institution and its students have been ignored. This has put the institution in an extremely vulnerable spot. Year 2022 floods in the taluk caused a lot of damage in the Koduru area.

Former State Home Minister and MLA Araga Gyanendra inspected the rain-damaged region and requested that a team of district taluk level officials investigate the deterioration of the school's roof. The school roof repair work claimed to be eligible for rain damage compensation had been included to the list and sent for approval. However, the funds needed to fix the roof weren't made available until now.



The fact that students are expected to bring umbrellas to class and sit through lessons during downpours has enraged the students and their parents. Termites had eaten holes in the wooden ceiling of the classroom. Children live in continual terror of having roofing materials fall on their heads from the roof because of the rain and wind. Teachers everywhere are teaching while staring nervously at the ceiling. As water seeps through the tiles and into the books and notebooks below, the text is quickly swept away.

In addition to the wind and cold, rain drops leaks into the room and flows at the children's feet. Healthy kids worry that the water falling on their heads may give them a cold or the flu. How are kids expected to learn if this environment?

However, the district in-charge minister and state education minister Madhu Bangarappa, as well as the district commissioner and district education officers, must pay prompt attention to this. The crumbling government high school needs to be repaired alongside the safety precautions that are required.