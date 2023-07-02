Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: ‘Gruha Laxmi’ set to launch from Juy. 14; Nearly hundred representatives per district to help

    Karnataka Government to launch 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme for women in Karnataka from July 14. Representatives will use the mobile app to assist in registration and document submission. The eligible women to get the amount deposited from August 15. 

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 2, 2023, 12:43 PM IST

    One among the five Yojanas, ‘Gruha Lakshmi’, is all set to be launched in a Muhurta fixed by the government. The registrations are set to start by July 14, and 50 - 100 representatives will be appointed per district. To ease the process, the EDCS department has developed the Gruha Laxmi app, and each representative will get the Mobile app installed.

    The representatives will come to the cities and fill out the forms for people. The amount will be deposited from August 15 to the Bank accounts linked with AADHAR.

    Out of funds, Karnataka CM delays loan waiver promise made to women

    The ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme by the government has promised Rs.2000 per month for the woman head of the family, provided the family has APL/BPL cards mentioning the Lady as the head of the household. The date is fixed for the registration process for Gruha Laxmi scheme. Through this scheme, the government expects around 1.28 crore women to benefit. 

    The amount will only be deposited to the women registered as the head of the family in their APL / BPL cards. Each representative will be paid Rs. 15, Rs. 10 for online submission and Rs.5 for the printed format, by the government. No amount will be charged to the beneficiaries. 

    Politics over Rice: K'taka Food minister returns empty-handed from Delhi as Centre refuses to provide grains

    How will the representatives fill out an application?

    1. The mobile application will be installed for representatives.

    2. They will be given out the passwords for login.

    3. They shall apply Online by logging in to the App.

    4. Uploading of the required documents (Ration card, Aadhar - Bank account details)

    5. The filled-out form is printed out and given to the Beneficiaries.

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2023, 2:28 PM IST
