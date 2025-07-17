Actress Ranya Rao and two associates were denied bail in a ₹12.56 crore gold smuggling case. Detained under COFEPOSA, they face a minimum one-year jail term as the advisory board upheld the DRI’s preventive detention order.

Bengaluru: Actress Ranya Rao and her two associates will remain behind bars for at least a year after being denied bail in a high-profile gold smuggling case. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested Ranya Rao, along with Tarun and Sahil Sakaria Jain, under the stringent Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act (COFEPOSA).

COFEPOSA Advisory Board Upholds Detention

The COFEPOSA advisory board reviewed the evidence and documentation submitted by the DRI and upheld the decision to detain all three accused. This ruling confirms that the trio will not be eligible for bail for a minimum period of one year. Under COFEPOSA provisions, the imprisonment can be extended by an additional year in more severe cases.

Purpose of Preventive Detention

The DRI invoked COFEPOSA as a preventive measure to stop the accused from engaging in future smuggling activities. Officials emphasised the seriousness of the case and presented a strong dossier to justify the use of the act, which allows for detention without trial for a fixed term.

Background of the Case

The case began on March 3, when Ranya Rao was arrested by DRI officials upon her arrival at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. She was allegedly attempting to smuggle 14.213 kg of gold, valued at ₹12.56 crore.

Subsequent Raids and Seizures

Following her arrest, the DRI conducted raids on Ranya Rao’s residence, seizing ₹2.67 crore in unaccounted cash and gold jewellery worth ₹2.06 crore. The investigation further revealed the involvement of her associates, Tarun and Sahil Sakaria Jain, both of whom were also arrested.

Imprisonment at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison

All three accused have since been held at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru, where they have spent four months so far. With the COFEPOSA advisory board’s confirmation, they are now set to remain in custody for a minimum of one year, with the possibility of extended detention depending on the progression of the case.