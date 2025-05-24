Actress Ramya criticised the Karnataka government's decision to appoint Tamannaah Bhatia as the brand ambassador for Mysore Sandal Soap, questioning the use of taxpayers' money and saying every Kannadiga is an ambassador for the brand.

Bengaluru: Pro-Kannada organisations and individuals have launched protests against the appointment of a new brand ambassador for Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited. The Karnataka government's decision to choose Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia has sparked widespread outrage. Protesters are questioning the rationale behind selecting a non-Kannadiga to represent a product that holds deep cultural and emotional significance for the state, especially when several Kannada actors and actresses are available.

Following the protests, popular Sandalwood actress Ramya has also voiced her disapproval. She argued that every Kannadiga is an ambassador for Mysore Sandal Soap and questioned the logic behind paying crores of rupees to Tamannaah for this role.

Taxpayers’ money shouldn't be used for brand ambassadors

Ramya took to social media to share her views on the controversy, asserting that modern marketing offers several alternatives to the traditional brand ambassador model. She criticised the government for spending taxpayer money on celebrity endorsements.

The era of celebrity endorsements is over

Ramya stated that the era when people bought products solely because celebrities endorsed them is long gone. “If a product is genuinely good, it will sell on its own,” she said. She also highlighted the rich heritage and consistent quality of Mysore Sandal Soap, noting that it already enjoys immense popularity and trust among consumers. She reiterated her belief that every Kannadiga is a natural ambassador for the soap.

Does Apple have a brand ambassador?

Ramya cited the example of global tech giant Apple, which has never used brand ambassadors to boost its image or sales. She argued that a strong product doesn’t need a celebrity face to be successful.

Rajani Raghavan seeks public opinion

As the controversy gained momentum, actress Rajani Raghavan turned to social media to seek public opinion on the matter. She asked Kannadigas to vote on the government’s decision to appoint Tamannaah Bhatia for a reported fee of ₹6.2 crore. She offered two options for people to choose from:

What is your opinion?

A Kannada star should have been chosen. Choosing someone from outside Karnataka is justified from a marketing perspective.

Rajani encouraged people to voice their views by selecting one of the two options.