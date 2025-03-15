Ramya to Rekha Vedavyas: 6 Kannada Actresses Over 40 Who Never Married!

Some actresses have gotten married and divorced. On the other hand, some actresses haven't married even after turning 40. What could be the reason for this? 

Richa Barua
Published: Mar 15, 2025, 4:11 PM IST

R. T. Rama, who acted in the Kannada serial 'Kannadathi', was a batchmate of Naseeruddin at the 'National School of Drama'. Rama has never married and now lives alone. Rama has acted in many Kannada serials and movies. She has also acted in movies like 'Gajje Pooje', 'Sharapanjara', 'Gowri', 'Jedar Bale', 'Nanna Kartavya', 'Mahasati Anasuya', 'Miss Leelavathi', 'Naa Mechchida Huduga', 'Sati Sukanya', 'Mana Mechchida Madadi', 'Balu Belagithu', 'Punarjanma', 'Kappu Bilupu', 'Anugraha', 'Mugiyada Kathe', 'Hemareddy Mallamma', 'Bhale Adrushtavo Adrushta', 'Sotu Geddavalu'.
 

'Nagamandala' Vijayalakshmi, who has starred in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu movies, got engaged to Srujan Lokesh. But this engagement broke off. After that, this actress, who made noise in many controversies, did not get married. 
 


Bhavana Ramanna, who has acted in many Kannada movies, is busy with movies and politics. She has acted with top actors like Vishnuvardhan and Srinagar Kitty. Bhavana is 45 years old, but she is not yet married. 

Lokesh's daughter Pooja is currently acting in the serial 'Seetha Rama'. She has acted in a few movies and is also a fashion designer. Pooja has never been married. 

Actress Ramya is 41 years old but has not married. Ramya's name was linked with a few people, including Rahul Gandhi. But she is still single. By the way, it is true that Ramya looks more beautiful day by day. 

Sitara has acted in more than thirty movies in Kannada. Sitara has acted with Dr. Vishnuvardhan, Shashi Kumar, and Anant Nag. 52-year-old actress Sitara is not yet married. Sitara had said that she did not get married because she had to be away from her parents. But there were rumors that she loved producer Murali. But Murali passed away in 2010 due to a heart attack. It is said that Sitara was in depression for a few years because of this. 
 

Rekha Vedavyas, who has acted in movies like 'Chellata', 'Hudugata', and 'Huchcha', is currently away from the film industry. Rekha Vedavyas was away from the film industry and social media for a few years. After that, she did a photoshoot again and decided to face the movies. After that, she became very thin due to illness. Now Rekha is missing again. Rekha has remained single. 

