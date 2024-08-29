EXCLUSIVE: Retd DGP Dr Guruprasad exposes dark reality of India's prisons amid actor Darshan's fiasco

The Renukaswamy murder case has exposed the grim reality of India's prison system. Retired DGP Dr. D.V. Guruprasad highlights systemic corruption, power struggles among inmates, and the influence of money. He advocates for reforms, including rotation of officers and possible privatization for better governance.

The Renukaswamy murder case has caused a significant stir, and recent revelations from Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru have caught public attention. Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, accused in the murder case, is alleged to be receiving special treatment inside the jail. Photos and a video call emerging from the jail have highlighted the grim reality of India’s prisons.

Retired DGP Dr. D.V. Guruprasad spoke to Asianet News Network about the state of India's prison system in light of the recent controversy. Criticisms suggest that the system favours the wealthy, with prisoners acting as rulers and rowdies holding sway. Dr Guruprasad, also an author, is "confrontational" about the harsh realities of the prison system, stating that conditions have deteriorated to the point where no new light ever shines in these darkened cells.

Q: Another scandal has surfaced in Parappa's Agrahara Central Jail. What are your thoughts?

Dr. D.V. Guruprasad: This is not new. Such incidents have been occurring for a long time, not just in Parappa's Agrahara but in jails across the country. Earlier, there was no media or WhatsApp influence, so public outcry wasn't as widespread as it is now. The reality is, whether then or now, money buys privileges in prison. If you have money, you can access all kinds of facilities.

Q: If money makes the inmates powerful, why are prison officers necessary?

Guruprasad: Policemen have multiple sources of income, but for prison officials, inmates are their primary source of non-salary income. Some officers have destroyed the system by succumbing to greed. Not all officers are corrupt, but honest ones often don't get the power they deserve, which is a big issue.

Q: Is it true that inmates run an alternative government within the prisons?

Guruprasad: Absolutely. Some inmates do hold power in prisons. Their word is law. In 1982, notorious criminal Charles Shobharaj ruled Tihar, the country's largest jail. Despite 40 years since his misconduct was exposed, the same system continues. Back then, the ADGP of Tihar Jail was suspended, and it was reported to the court that money could even buy the services of a woman in jail.

Q: So, is actor Darshan's case neither new nor the end of such issues?

Guruprasad: It's an illusion to think that Darshan's case will lead to strict reforms overnight. Prisons are cleaned up only while a case is pending. As time passes, the Darshan case will fade, and things will return to normal. The fact is, compared to other prisons in the country, our state prisons are relatively better.

Q: Is Parappa's Agrahara the best among all the jails in the country?

Guruprasad: Yes, compared to other state jails in the country, Parappa's Agrahara is 100% better. A few months ago, I visited 20 jails, including Tihar, Kolkata, Pune, Mumbai, and Bihar, to write a book on death row prisoners. After seeing the conditions there, I felt Parappa's Agrahara was decent. In the British-era Kolkata jail, a prisoner came to meet me carrying a mobile phone. A female drug mafia runs the women's prison in Mumbai. The state of Bihar's jails is indescribable.

Q: What is the solution to the problem of prisons?

Guruprasad: Both prisoners and officers need to change. No single person should hold a post for too long. A rotation system should be introduced to share power and reduce competition. However, good officers often don't get posts without caste support, even if they are senior. So, the transfer policy must be fair. Honest people should receive justice.

Q: Is there a ban on selling cigarettes in jail?

Guruprasad: To my knowledge, smoking is allowed in prisons. Cigarettes are sold in the canteens of most jails. If cigarettes weren't available, it would be difficult to manage addicts in jail. Others pay doctors to get nicotine chocolate. Selling cigarettes is better than this.

Q: Is career rivalry among officers also a reason for the deterioration of prisons?

Guruprasad: No doubt. Good question. The lack of coordination and cooperation among prison authorities benefits the inmates. Every Chief Superintendent faces opposition within the department, which leads to factions among the prisoners as well. This internal conflict among officials is why prison irregularities are exposed to the outside world.

Q: Why do all officers aspire to be posted in Parappa Agrahara?

Guruprasad: Just as IPS officers dream of becoming the Bangalore City Commissioner, prison officials aspire to head Parappa Agrahara. Most other jails in the state are average. Parappa Agrahara is a breeding ground for some officials. So, competition and lobbying for this post are common.

Q: Is there rivalry among IPS officers as well, not just the prison cadre?

Guruprasad: The Prison Department has its team. The first Assistant Jailors were recruited in 1990. However, the post of Head of the Prison Department is reserved for IPS officers. Prison officers usually retire at the rank of Additional IGP. If there is a good rapport between prison authorities and the IPS, the administration runs smoothly. But if they are at odds, governance becomes difficult.

Q: Is there a lack of leadership in the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services?

Guruprasad: The head of the prison department is a post that most IPS officers don't want. Many reluctantly accept it. Can we expect improvement from such officers? A leader should be competent, loyal, and committed to justice, regardless of the position.

Q: Can governance happen without political consent?

Guruprasad: In my experience, no politician interferes in prison administration. Who supports criminals? Prisons are mostly ruined by officials. A politician might inquire about the welfare of someone close to them who is in jail, but they don't meddle in prison administration.

Q: Is transfer possible without an MLA's recommendation?

Guruprasad: That's true. The Police Establishment Board (PEB), which decides transfers, is ineffective. The Prakash Singh case led to the collapse of the police system nationwide. As governments change, so does the behaviour of officials. Some officers submit to the administration, reducing the number of those loyal to law and duty.

Q: Is the PEB effective in the transfer system?

Guruprasad: That's why I mentioned that PEB was formed after the Prakash Singh case. But can it function freely? Without caste support, officers can't get strategic posts. Caste still dominates. I believe that if caste is important, the best in that caste should get the post. But now, even the undeserving are getting positions based on caste.

Q: Have prisons deteriorated beyond repair?

Guruprasad: It's not that bad. Reform requires strong decision-making and authority. First, undertrials and sentenced prisoners should be kept separate. Prisoners should be categorized based on the nature of their crimes, such as terrorism, rape, murder, serial killings, and white-collar crimes. Open prisons should be increased. A private system like in America could also be beneficial.

Q: Is it better to outsource to a private company rather than appoint an officer who knows the law?

Guruprasad: In America, prisons are not government-run, which has reduced the number of escapees because the system is tight. The company's contract is immediately cancelled if any illegal activity is reported. This strict system ensures the law is followed. Outsourcing to a private company isn't wrong if prisons must be clean and run according to the law. Alternatively, experts could be appointed to head the prisons on an outsourcing basis.

