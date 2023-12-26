Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Accident near Madavara NICE toll claims two lives, three injured at Nelamangala in Bengaluru

    A dense fog near Madavara NICE Toll in Nelamangala causes a fatal collision between a car and a lorry, killing two and injuring three. Obscured visibility leads to the car hitting a stationary lorry. Manjunath and the driver die at the scene; others hospitalized. Investigations ongoing near NICE toll plaza.

    Accident near Madavara NICE toll claims two lives, three injured at Nelamangala in Bengaluru
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 9:31 AM IST

    A devastating accident in the early hours near Madavara NICE Toll in Nelamangala has left two individuals dead and three others severely injured. The horrific incident occurred due to the dense fog that engulfed the area, obscuring visibility on the road, and leading to a collision between a lorry and a car. The tragic event took place as the occupants were returning home from a trip.

    Reports suggest that the car collided with a stationary lorry, hidden from view due to the foggy conditions. The impact claimed the lives of Manjunath, who was seated in the front of the car, and the car's driver, both of whom succumbed to their injuries on the spot. Meanwhile, the remaining occupants were rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

    The authorities revealed that the accident site was near the NICE toll plaza close to Madavara. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the collision are currently underway.

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2023, 9:37 AM IST
    Video Icon