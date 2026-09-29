A railway accident was averted at Prayagraj Junction after a woman passenger slipped beneath a moving train, only to be pulled to safety by three Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) personnel in a swift five-minute rescue operation.

A railway accident was averted at Prayagraj Junction after a woman passenger slipped beneath a moving train, only to be pulled to safety by three Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) personnel in a swift five-minute rescue operation. The dramatic incident unfolded on Platform 1 of Prayagraj Junction as the Prayagraj Express was departing.

The woman reportedly attempted to get off the moving train but lost her balance and fell onto the platform, ending up trapped underneath the train.

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Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mahesh Kumar Haritwal, along with constables Pravesh Kumar and Basant of the RPSF's 2nd Battalion, immediately sprang into action. The personnel first pulled the emergency chain, bringing the moving train to a halt.

They then rushed towards the trapped passenger and carefully reached underneath the train to pull her out of danger. Working quickly and cautiously, the RPSF personnel managed to bring the woman to safety within just five minutes.

The entire rescue was captured on CCTV, showing the tense moments as the personnel raced against time to save the passenger. Their prompt intervention prevented what could have been a deadly accident and ensured the woman was safely removed from beneath the train.

The rescue operation was carried out under the Railway Protection Special Force's Operation Jeevan Raksha, an initiative focused on responding to emergencies and safeguarding passengers during life-threatening situations.

Following the rescue, the woman expressed her gratitude to the RPSF personnel and praised them for their courage, presence of mind and rapid response during the emergency.