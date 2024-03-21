Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ‘Rs 5000 penalty if found using Cauvery water for Holi festivities’ BWSSB warns event organisers

    Bengaluru Water Board (BWSSB) Chairman Dr Ram Prasat Manohar chaired a meeting cautioning resort and restaurant owners against misusing drinking water for Holi celebrations. He emphasized the need for water conservation, particularly highlighting the unacceptability of using Cauvery water for festivities, with penalties and warnings for violators.

    'Rs 5000 penalty if found using Cauvery water for Holi festivities' BWSSB warns event organisers
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 21, 2024, 1:00 PM IST

    In a recent water board meeting chaired by Bengaluru Water Board (BWSSB) Chairman Dr Ram Prasat Manohar, resort and restaurant owners were sternly cautioned against the misuse of drinking water during Holi celebrations. The meeting, held to address concerns regarding water conservation during festive occasions, highlighted the need for responsible usage of water resources.

    During the discussion, it was emphasized that the use of drinking water for Holi festivities is unacceptable. Dr Manohar reiterated the importance of preserving precious water sources, such as the Cauvery River and borewells, particularly during events like Holi.

    IPL 2024: BWSSB to supply treated water to Chinnaswamy stadium amid water crisis

    Resort and high-end hotel owners were specifically urged to curtail their Holi celebrations, avoiding extravagant water usage. A penalty of ₹5000 was announced for any establishment found using Cauvery water for the festivities. Furthermore, warnings were issued regarding the disconnection of Cauvery pipeline connections for those found in violation of the directive.

    Expressing his stance on the matter, Dr. Ram Prasat Manohar stated "It is not appropriate to utilize Cauvery water for Holi celebrations. We must prioritize the conservation of our water resources, especially during festivals."

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2024, 1:00 PM IST
