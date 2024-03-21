Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: BWSSB to supply treated water to Chinnaswamy stadium amid water crisis

    Amid Bengaluru's water crisis, BWSSB will provide treated water to Chinnaswamy Stadium for the IPL, responding to KSCA's request. The move aims to ensure sustainable water use during the event, with water sourced from Cubbon Park's treatment plant. BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasat Manohar stressed collaboration to tackle scarcity while supporting major events.

    IPL 2024: BWSSB to supply treated water to Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium amid water crisis vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 21, 2024, 10:37 AM IST

    Amid the ongoing water crisis in Karnataka’s capital, the Bengaluru Water Board (BWSSB) has agreed to provide treated water to the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium for the upcoming IPL cricket match, responding to a request from the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

    As the city struggles with water woes, particularly in light of the upcoming IPL cricket match, the water board has taken proactive steps to address the issue. We are recognizing the significance of the event and the need for sustainable water usage.

    The decision comes after KSCA had approached the water board requesting treated water for the stadium's operations during the match. With an estimated daily requirement of around 75,000 litres of water for various activities within the stadium, including maintenance and sanitation, a sustainable water source became imperative.

    To meet this demand, the Bengaluru water board has agreed to source the required treated water from the Cubbon Park wastewater treatment plant, ensuring a reliable supply throughout the IPL match. 

    Ram Prasat Manohar, the chairman of BWSSB responded positively to KSCA's request, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing water scarcity issues while supporting significant events like the IPL.

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2024, 10:37 AM IST
