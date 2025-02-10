'Rowdy sheeter, not serial killer': Bengaluru police refute rumours, identify attacker in Indiranagar

Panic spread in Indiranagar after false social media claims of a serial killer. Police confirmed the attacker was rowdy sheeter Kadamba, who stabbed four people while intoxicated. All victims are recovering. An FIR is filed, and police are actively searching for the suspect.

Panic spread across Indiranagar on Sunday, February 9, after social media messages falsely claimed that a serial killer was attacking people in the area. However, Bengaluru police quickly refuted these rumours, confirming that the attacker was a rowdy sheeter and not a serial killer.

The violent incidents occurred on the night of February 8 when a man, later identified as Kadamba, went on a stabbing spree, injuring four people. The attacks took place in separate incidents near 100 Feet Road in Indiranagar.



According to reports, Kadamba, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, first got into an argument with a pani puri vendor. During the altercation, he stabbed the vendor and fled. He later attacked another pani puri vendor over a dispute regarding food availability. The third victim was a motorcyclist, whom Kadamba attacked after demanding a ride. The fourth person, a passerby, was also targeted.

All victims suffered neck injuries but were rushed to a hospital by bystanders. Fortunately, they are now out of danger and recovering.

Kadamba, a notorious rowdy sheeter from Jogupalya, was caught on CCTV cameras while fleeing from the crime scene. Police confirmed that he has a history of petty theft and multiple criminal cases against him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East, Kuldeep Kumar Jain, stated, “The accused has been identified, and efforts are underway to arrest him. He is a habitual mobile thief and was intoxicated during the attack.”

Following the attacks, misleading social media posts created panic by falsely suggesting that a serial killer was on the loose in Bengaluru. The police dismissed these claims and warned against spreading unverified information.



DCP Jain emphasized, “There is no serial killer. This was an isolated incident involving a habitual offender. Strict action will be taken against those spreading misinformation.” Meanwhile, residents' associations, including 'I Change Indiranagar', have urged people to stay calm and assured them that the police are handling the situation.

An FIR has been registered at Indiranagar Police Station, and police teams are actively tracking Kadamba’s whereabouts. Residents have been advised to report any suspicious activity to the authorities. Bengaluru police have reassured citizens that the suspect will be arrested soon.

