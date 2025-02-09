Aero Show 2025: Cockroach found in meal at air show in Bengaluru; pictures go viral

A cockroach was found in a meal on the first day of Aero Show 2025 in Bengaluru, and photos of the incident have gone viral, sparking widespread outrage.

Chaos erupted during lunch on the first day of Aero Show 2025 in Bengaluru after a cockroach was found in the food served to police personnel on duty.

Photos of the contaminated meal quickly went viral, sparking outrage among the officers, many of whom refused to eat due to concerns over food safety.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from the police, who expressed anger over the unhygienic conditions and mismanagement of lunch arrangements at the high-profile event.

