Aero Show 2025: Cockroach found in meal at air show in Bengaluru; pictures go viral

A cockroach was found in a meal on the first day of Aero Show 2025 in Bengaluru, and photos of the incident have gone viral, sparking widespread outrage.
 

Aero Show 2025: Cockroach found in meal at air show in Bengaluru; pictures go viral ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Feb 9, 2025, 3:05 PM IST

Chaos erupted during lunch on the first day of Aero Show 2025 in Bengaluru after a cockroach was found in the food served to police personnel on duty.

Photos of the contaminated meal quickly went viral, sparking outrage among the officers, many of whom refused to eat due to concerns over food safety.

Aero Show 2025: Cockroach found in meal at air show in Bengaluru; pictures go viral ddr

Aero Show 2025: Cockroach found in meal at air show in Bengaluru; pictures go viral ddr

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from the police, who expressed anger over the unhygienic conditions and mismanagement of lunch arrangements at the high-profile event.

Also Read: Kolkata SHOCKER! Fake photographer duo blackmails, rapes two women; one arrested, another on the run

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru police halt Ed Sheeran's Church Street performance over permit issues (WATCH) vkp

BREAKING: Bengaluru police halt Ed Sheeran's Church Street performance over permit issues (WATCH)

Fire erupts from gas pipeline leak in Dharwad's Rajatgiri, firefighters rush to the spot vkp

Fire erupts from gas pipeline leak in Dharwad's Rajatgiri, firefighters rush to the spot

'Paying Rs 80 over Rs 47': Commuters slam BMRCL for 'daylight robbery' as Bengaluru metro fares nearly double vkp

'Paying Rs 80 over Rs 47': Commuters slam BMRCL for 'daylight robbery' as Bengaluru metro fares nearly double

Bengaluru: Helpless friends watch in horror as 2 students drown in pond near Bannerghatta; WATCH video vkp

Bengaluru: Helpless friends watch in horror as 2 students drown in pond near Bannerghatta; WATCH video

Bengaluru metro announces revised fare structure, effective February 9; check revised fare structure here snt

Bengaluru metro announces revised fare structure, set to take effect from February 9; check updated fares

Recent Stories

Gold price RISES before wedding season: Check 24k rates on February 9 NTI

Gold price RISES before wedding season: Check 24k rates on February 9

Celebrity MasterChef: Tejasswi Prakash gets emotional after bottom three spot, fans react [WATCH] NTI

Celebrity MasterChef: Tejasswi Prakash gets emotional after bottom three spot, fans react [WATCH]

Mahakumbh 2025: Rajasthan CM and Cabinet take holy dip, announce welfare decisions for state

Mahakumbh 2025: Rajasthan CM and Cabinet take holy dip, announce welfare decisions for state

Mahakumbh 2025 medical facilities: Over 7 lakh devotees receive best healthcare services

Mahakumbh 2025 medical facilities: Over 7 lakh devotees receive best healthcare services

Effective Strategies to Overcome Social Anxiety MEG

Effective Strategies to Overcome Social Anxiety

Recent Videos

Rasha Thadani and Vijay Varma's FUN TRIP to Burj Khalifa in DUBAI, Missed Tamannaah Bhatia

Rasha Thadani and Vijay Varma's FUN TRIP to Burj Khalifa in DUBAI, Missed Tamannaah Bhatia

Video Icon
😱 What Happened to Rachin Ravindra? 🚑 Injured & Rushed Off Field in NZ vs PAK Clash! 🏏 #Highlights

😱 What Happened to Rachin Ravindra? 🚑 Injured & Rushed Off Field in NZ vs PAK Clash! 🏏 #Highlights

Video Icon
Governor Pritzker TROLLS Trump: Lake Michigan 'Renamed' to 'Lake Illinois' | Asianet Newsable

Governor Pritzker TROLLS Trump: Lake Michigan 'Renamed' to 'Lake Illinois' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Video Icon
Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Video Icon