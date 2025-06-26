Five tigers, including a tigress and four cubs, were found dead in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar forest. Suspected poisoning has triggered an investigation, with Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre ordering a detailed probe within 3 days.

Chamarajanagar: A tigress and her four cubs were found dead under suspicious circumstances at the Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary in Chamarajanagar, triggering alarm among forest officials and wildlife conservationists. Initial suspicions point toward possible poisoning by miscreants.

Forest officials launch investigation, minister orders probe

Following the incident, senior forest department officials rushed to the scene. State Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has ordered an immediate and thorough inquiry to be led by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF).

Forest Minister Khandre stated, “The cause of the unnatural death of the five tigers must be thoroughly investigated. If negligence by forest staff is found, disciplinary action will follow. If the deaths were not due to poisoning, criminal charges should be filed against those responsible.”

According to local forest staff, the tigress and her cubs were discovered near a water source. The simultaneous deaths of all five animals raise concerns of poisoning or contaminated food consumption. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Conservationists demand action; government takes issue seriously

The deaths have sparked outrage among environmentalists and wildlife activists, who are demanding a swift investigation and strict punishment for those responsible. From a conservation standpoint, this incident is particularly concerning.

Minister Khandre orders report within 3 days

Minister Khandre has issued written instructions to the Additional Chief Secretary and the PCCF to carry out a detailed investigation.

“The unnatural death of five tigers in a single day is deeply distressing, especially in a state that ranks second in India for tiger population with 563 tigers,” he said.

He emphasised that site inspections must be thorough and that if causes like poisoning or electrocution are confirmed, criminal cases should be filed. A comprehensive report has been ordered within three days.