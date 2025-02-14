'Rent a boyfriend for Rs 389': Posters with bizarre Valentine's Day offer spark outrage in Bengaluru

Posters advertising 'Boyfriends for rent', along with a QR code, have appeared in Bengaluru for Valentine's Day, causing public outrage. For just Rs 389, one can supposedly rent a boyfriend for a day, leading to complaints to the police.

The posters read, 'No boyfriend for Valentine's Day? Then pay for a one-day rental boyfriend.'

Rs 389 for one-day boyfriend!

Miscreants have plastered posters on walls, especially in Jayanagar and Banashankari areas of Bengaluru. The posters state, 'RENT A BOY FRIEND ONLY Rs 389 SCAN ME,' implying that one can rent a boyfriend for a day for just Rs 389. These posters have been spotted near Jayanagar's 8th Block and the Banashankari BDA Complex.

The public has expressed strong disapproval of these bizarre posters. They have tagged the Bengaluru police on X (formerly Twitter), urging them to take action against those responsible for spoiling the city's culture with such posters.

