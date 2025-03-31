user
Parineeti Chopra to Bipasha Basu: Bollywood celebs follow trending Ghibli AI art [PHOTOS]

Bollywood celebrities are embracing the viral Ghibli AI art trend, creating cute, creative, and unique digital portraits, from family moments to iconic character reimaginings.
 

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 31, 2025, 1:32 PM IST

Ghibli AI art has gone viral, and Bollywood celebrities are joining the trend. From recreating adorable family moments to iconic villain portrayals, stars like Bipasha Basu, Parineeti Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh, and more are embracing this digital craze.

 

Bipasha Basu joins the trending Ghibli AI art craze, creating a cute image of her family with husband Karan and daughter Devi, capturing a heartwarming moment in this popular digital style.

 


Parineeti Chopra follows the trending Ghibli AI art, creating an adorable image of herself and her husband. The cute digital artwork captures their charming moment in the popular animation style.

 

Rakul Preet Singh joins the Ghibli AI art trend, recreating a beautiful wedding image along with a random one featuring Jackky Bhagnani, adding a creative twist to her memorable moments.

 

 

Mouni Roy shares a cute picture, radiating charm with her natural beauty and infectious smile, capturing hearts on social media with her effortlessly stunning look.

 

 

Arjun Kapoor creatively recreated a villainous portrait inspired by Singham, showcasing his versatility. His intense portrayal adds a unique twist to the iconic character, impressing fans with his powerful image.

