‘PM Modi’s Mangalsutra remark indicates BJP's fear of defeat': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders strongly condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks, labelling them derogatory and aimed at stoking communal tensions. Modi had alleged that a Congress government would seize women's mangalsutras and distribute them unfairly. Siddaramaiah emphasized equality, while Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar called Modi's words a sign of BJP's frustration.

Speaking at a conference in Jaipur, PM Modi alleged that if Congress were to come to power, they would seize mangalsutras from women and distribute them to Muslims, infiltrators, and those with daughters, citing a policy attributed to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. This assertion drew sharp criticism from Siddaramaiah and other leaders, who denounced it as an attempt to stoke communal tensions.



In response, Siddaramaiah asserted that Modi's statement reflected his apprehension about the election outcome rather than any genuine policy proposal. He emphasized the principle of equality enshrined in the Constitution and questioned the logic behind such divisive rhetoric.



Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar echoed similar sentiments, labelling Modi's words as a manifestation of BJP's frustration. He emphasized the hard work that goes into acquiring mangalsutras and rejected the notion of arbitrarily taking them away.

Expressing dismay over the Prime Minister's language, Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao highlighted the unprecedented nature of Modi's remarks and criticized the Election Commission for allegedly ignoring the issue. Former MLA Yatindra Siddaramaiah also voiced dissatisfaction, asserting that no community should be unfairly targeted.