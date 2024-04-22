Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Congress has eye on women's mangalsutra': PM Modi warns of plan to redistribute people's property (WATCH)

    During a Lok Sabha Elections 2024 rally on Monday in Aligarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of intending to redistribute people's property if voted into power.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 3:30 PM IST

    During a Lok Sabha Elections 2024 rally on Monday in Aligarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of intending to redistribute people's property if voted into power. Reflecting similar sentiments expressed in Rajasthan a day earlier, Modi stated that the Congress aimed to conduct surveys of people's possessions for redistribution.

    PM Modi said the people of Aligarh had put a ‘lock” on dynastic politics, corruption and “appeasement” practised by the two “shahezade”, or princes. He was referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who are fighting the Lok Sabha elections as allies.

    "I want to warn the countrymen. Congress and the INDI alliance have their eyes on your earnings and your property. The 'Shehzada' of Congress says that if their government comes to power, they will investigate who earns how much, who has how many properties," said PM Modi at the rally.

    Also read: EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi speaks to Asianet News on Elections, ED arrests, North South divide & more (WATCH)

    "Our mothers and sisters have gold. It is 'stree dhan', it is considered sacred, the law also protects it. Now these people's eyes are on the 'Mangalsutra' of women. Their intention is to steal the gold of mothers and sisters," the Prime Minister added.

    He further said, "If you have an old ancestor's home in your village and you also purchased a small flat in your city for the future of your children. Then they will take away one of the two. This is Maovadi thinking, this is the thinking of communists. By doing this they have already ruined many countries. Now this same policy the Congress Party and INDI alliance want to implement in India."

    Modi accused the Congress of pursuing a policy of appeasement while neglecting to improve the social and economic conditions of Muslims. He highlighted his government's enactment of a law against instant triple talaq as a measure benefiting Muslim women. Additionally, he noted the increase in the Haj quota for Indian pilgrims as another action taken to support the Muslim community.

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2024, 3:33 PM IST
