    ‘No penalty until June 12 for delay in HSRP number plates installation’: Karnataka govt assures HC

    The state government assured the High Court that motorists without High-Security Registration Number Plates (HSRP) won't face penalties until June 12. This came during a hearing in response to a petition by BND Energy Limited, seeking an extension until May 31 for HSRP implementation. The court noted the assurance and adjourned the hearing.

    'No penalty until June 12 for delay in HSRP number plates installation': Karnataka government assures High Court vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 22, 2024, 12:45 PM IST

    The state government has given assurance to the High Court that motorists who have not yet installed High-Security Registration Number Plates (HSRP) will not face any penalties until June 12. This assurance was provided during a hearing before Justice MJS Kamal, responding to a petition filed by BND Energy Limited, the company responsible for manufacturing HSRPs. The company sought an extension of the deadline for HSRP implementation until May 31.

    State Additional Advocate General, Reuben Jacob, representing the government during the hearing, informed the court that a scheduled hearing on June 11 would address the original case. Consequently, he requested that no orders be passed regarding the interim application until then.

    Is Karnataka govt mulling to extend deadline for HSRP number plate installation?

    In response, the bench inquired whether the deadline for HSRP implementation could be extended until June 11. The Additional Advocate General assured the court that no coercive action would be taken against motorists without HSRPs until June 12. The bench duly noted this statement and adjourned the hearing.

    Karnataka extends deadline for installing high-security number plates by 3 months

    The state government issued a notification on August 17, 2023, mandating vehicles registered in the state before April 1, 2019, to be fitted with HSRPs through authorised dealers of the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM). However, BND Energy Limited was excluded from the notification, extending only to influential organizations permitted to adopt HSRPs. This led to objections from disenfranchised organizations and the High-Security Registration Plate Manufacturers Association of India, who filed a petition in the High Court seeking a stay on the notification.

    Despite this, the High Court granted permission for the implementation of HSRPs and adjourned the hearing. Meanwhile, the government set a deadline of May 31 for HSRP implementation, prompting BND Energy Limited to file an interim application seeking an extension.

    Last Updated May 22, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
