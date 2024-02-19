Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Godman' Nithyananda holding devotee hostage in Ashram? Karnataka HC sends notice

    Swami Nithyananda, the self-proclaimed godman, has once again found himself embroiled in controversy as allegations surface regarding a devotee's alleged hostage situation of a devotee in his ashram. The latest case involves a software engineer named Krishnakumar Pal, who has been missing since May 2020, with his parents accusing Nithyananda of holding their son against his will.
     
     

    'Godman' Nithyananda holding devotee hostage in Ashram? Karnataka HC sends notice
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 5:08 PM IST

    Krishnakumar Pal, a former Infosys software engineer from Jharkhand, has been out of contact with his parents for nearly two years, prompting his family to file a habeas corpus petition in the Karnataka High Court. The ashram authorities allegedly refuse to allow them access, thwarting their repeated attempts to visit their son held captive in Nithyananda's ashram.
    Also Read: Rental scam in Bengaluru: Anekal-Chandapura couple defrauds tenants, leaving many homeless
     
    The Jharkhand police transferred the case to local authorities in Ramanagar, but little progress was made in locating Krishnakumar Pal despite their efforts to seek assistance. Krishnakumar's parents, frustrated by the lack of action, Krishnakumar's parents turned to the High Court for intervention, which resulted in the issuance of a notice to Swami Nithyananda through the Ramnagar SP.
     
    The High Court has also instructed the government's counsel to provide a progress report on the case, indicating the seriousness with which the judiciary views the allegations against Nithyananda. The petition emphasizes the anguish of Krishnakumar's parents, who are desperate to reunite with their son and have expressed their belief that he is still within the state based on the fact that his passport remains in the region.
     
    Krishnakumar Pal's background as a techie who studied at Siddaganga College in Tumkur and worked at Infosys adds further weight to the case, as his sudden disappearance has raised concerns among his family and friends. His parents' emotional plea of his parents for their son's safe return of their son has gained attention, with visuals and records presented in court to support their claims.

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2024, 5:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rental scam in Bengaluru: Anekal-Chandapura couple defrauds tenants, leaving many homeless vkp

    Rental scam in Bengaluru: Anekal-Chandapura couple defrauds tenants, leaving many homeless

    Bengaluru horror: 11 cats allegedly poisoned by neighbour in Rajarajeshwari Nagar; check details vkp

    Bengaluru horror: 11 cats allegedly poisoned by neighbour in Rajarajeshwari Nagar; check details

    Bengaluru struggles with water shortage as well rise in temperatures vkp

    Bengaluru struggles with water shortage as well rise in temperatures

    Bengaluru struggles from shortage of drinking water, residents decry taker owners price hike vkp

    Bengaluru struggles from shortage of drinking water, residents decry tanker owners price hike

    BBMP budget will transform Bengaluru's landscape: DyCM DK Shivakumar vkp

    BBMP budget will transform Bengaluru’s landscape: DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Recent Stories

    Rental scam in Bengaluru: Anekal-Chandapura couple defrauds tenants, leaving many homeless vkp

    Rental scam in Bengaluru: Anekal-Chandapura couple defrauds tenants, leaving many homeless

    Prithviraj Sukumaran's mother Mallika completes 50 years in cinema, actor gives emotional speech NIR

    Prithviraj Sukumaran's mother Mallika completes 50 years in cinema, actor gives emotional speech

    hockey 'This country is extremely difficult as a woman': Indian women's hockey coach alleges severe discrimination osf

    'This country is extremely difficult as a woman': Indian women's hockey coach alleges severe discrimination

    Israel plans aggressive six-week campaign in Rafah, vows to completely end Hamas from the face of earth avv

    Israel plans aggressive six-week campaign in Rafah, vows to completely end Hamas from the face of earth

    Who is Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Indian Army's new Vice Chief?

    Who is Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Indian Army’s new Vice Chief?

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon