'Godman' Nithyananda holding devotee hostage in Ashram? Karnataka HC sends notice

Krishnakumar Pal, a former Infosys software engineer from Jharkhand, has been out of contact with his parents for nearly two years, prompting his family to file a habeas corpus petition in the Karnataka High Court. The ashram authorities allegedly refuse to allow them access, thwarting their repeated attempts to visit their son held captive in Nithyananda's ashram.

The Jharkhand police transferred the case to local authorities in Ramanagar, but little progress was made in locating Krishnakumar Pal despite their efforts to seek assistance. Krishnakumar's parents, frustrated by the lack of action, Krishnakumar's parents turned to the High Court for intervention, which resulted in the issuance of a notice to Swami Nithyananda through the Ramnagar SP.



The High Court has also instructed the government's counsel to provide a progress report on the case, indicating the seriousness with which the judiciary views the allegations against Nithyananda. The petition emphasizes the anguish of Krishnakumar's parents, who are desperate to reunite with their son and have expressed their belief that he is still within the state based on the fact that his passport remains in the region.



Krishnakumar Pal's background as a techie who studied at Siddaganga College in Tumkur and worked at Infosys adds further weight to the case, as his sudden disappearance has raised concerns among his family and friends. His parents' emotional plea of his parents for their son's safe return of their son has gained attention, with visuals and records presented in court to support their claims.

