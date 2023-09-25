Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Aunty' remark sparks outrage: Bengaluru woman accused of abusing ATM security guard; check details

    A woman in Malleswaram is accused of verbally abusing and physically assaulting a security guard at an ATM center after he addressed her as "aunty." An FIR has been filed, and a formal complaint lodged at the Malleswaram police station.
     

    A woman in Malleswaram is facing accusations of verbally abusing and physically assaulting a security guard at an ATM centre. The incident arose because the guard addressed her as "aunty." A formal complaint has been lodged at the Malleswaram police station. The complainant, Krishnaiah, aged 64, works as a security guard for the Rajajinagar Police Security Agency. An FIR has been filed against the accused, Ashwini. 

    This incident occurred on September 19 when Ashwini, had just completed a transaction at the ATM and stood near the entrance. Krishnaiah, the security guard, was making way for other individuals to enter. He politely requested Ashwini to move aside, addressing her as "aunty." 

    However, according to eyewitnesses, this reference seemed to upset Ashwini, leading her to strike the security guard with her slipper, slap him, and use offensive language.

    Krishnaiah works as a security guard, and part of his job is to make sure ATMs have enough money for people to withdraw. On the evening of the incident, he was working at the ICICI Bank ATM on Ganesh Temple Road in Malleswaram, at around 7:30 PM. When he asked Ashwini to step aside politely and called her "aunty," she got upset.

    She resorted to verbal violence and reportedly hit Krsihnaiah with her slipper. The complaint given by Krishnaiah states that she also threatened him with verbal abuse. Later, the security guard filed a complaint against the woman at Malleshwaram police station.

