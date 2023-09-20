Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Actor Prakash Raj complains against Bengaluru YouTube channel, accuses of threatening his life

    Actor Prakash Raj files a complaint against a YouTube channel at a Bengaluru police station, alleging threats to his life and family in videos uploaded on August 14. A case has been registered, and Prakash Raj demands appropriate action. He also clarifies his stance on a recent controversy involving actor Udayanidhi Stalin's statement about Sanatana Dharma.

    First Published Sep 20, 2023, 6:32 PM IST

    Actor Prakash Raj has filed a complaint against a YouTube channel at the Ashoka Nagar police station in Bengaluru, accusing the channel of threatening him. He alleges that the channel broadcasted life-threatening messages in videos uploaded on August 14, and Prakash Raj has cited the video links in his complaint.

    In his complaint, Prakash Raj objected to two videos on the channel, which contained content with threats to his life and the safety of his family. Consequently, a case has been registered under Sections 506, 504, and 505(2) of the IPC. Prakash Raj has demanded appropriate action be taken in response to the alleged threats.

    Regarding a recent controversy involving actor Udayanidhi Stalin's statement about Sanatana Dharma, Prakash Raj expressed his stance to reporters. He asserted that Udayanidhi's statement was distorted and emphasized that perversion can exist in all religions, which should be addressed. Prakash Raj clarified that he is not against any religion and criticized politicians for using religion for their own interests. 

    He stressed his commitment to the well-being of the country and spoke of his dedication to raising his voice for the people. Prakash Raj concluded by highlighting the importance of adopting the principles advocated by Basavanna and Ambedkar as a way of life.

