Manchester United to own East Bengal FC? Here's what Sourav Ganguly has said

East Bengal FC is hunting for a new investor/owner to be eligible to play in the ISL. Meanwhile, Sourav Ganguly has hinted that Manchester United is in talks for ownership.

In what could be a game-changing move for the struggling East Bengal, EPL giants Manchester United may take ownership of one of the oldest football clubs in the country. BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who is facilitating the deal, told the media that negotiations are on with the 'Red Devils' and a few others. A clear picture is expected to emerge in a couple of weeks. East Bengal talked with Bangladesh-based conglomerate Bashundhara Group, but it did not lead to any deal. East Bengal needs to have an investor or a new owner on board to become eligible to play in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Breaking the silence on the issue for the first time, Ganguly said, "Yes, we [EB] have spoken to them and others. It will take 10-12 more days to know who will be the entity." On being asked whether the European football giants are coming as an investor, the reigning Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said: "No-no [it is coming] as an owner. It takes some time. First, let it reach a stage, and then we will comment. I will speak only after a concrete development."

Struggling with off-the-field issues, the century-old Kolkata giants have struggled to keep their ties with the investors intact, which has reflected in poor results. Initially, the Bengaluru-based Quess Corp exited after a two-year association despite a three-year agreement, jeopardising its ISL entry. Just when it failed to rope in any investor, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee came to its rescue with a pact with Shree Cement Ltd, as it made last-minute entry into the ISL 2020-21.

The cement conglomerate bought a majority stake of 76% to help SCEB enter ISL and follow its bitter rival Mohun Bagan, who merged with ATK the same season. But, SCEB's association did not go off well as its executive committee refused to sign the final agreement, claiming discrepancies in the initial term.

SC East Bengal hired Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler, but due to poor planning and lack of preparation, it finished a lowly ninth in its maiden ISL season with nine losses, eight draws and just three wins. It was once again at the behest of Mamata that Shree Cement agreed to continue during the ISL 2021-22, where it went worse as it finished at the bottom of the table with just a win from 20 matches that included 11 losses and eight draws. Its association ended last month after Shree Cement Ltd handed over the sporting rights.

