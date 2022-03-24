ISL 2022-23: Juan Ferrando to continue as ATK Mohun Bagan head coach

ATK Mohun Bagan could not progress beyond the 2021-22 ISL semis. However, the management has faith in its head coach, as Juan Ferrando will continue for ISL 2022-23.

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 did not go precisely in favour of ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB). It could not progress beyond the semis, where it went down to eventual maiden ISL champion Hyderabad FC (HFC). ATKMB had witnessed a change in managerial role mid-season after Juan Ferrando took over from Antonio Lopez Habas. In contrast, the former has gained the faith of the club management, as he will continue with the role during the 2022-23 ISL.

In a statement, ATKMB remarked, “The ATK Mohun Bagan team management kept faith in Juan Ferrando as the coach for the upcoming AFC Cup and 2022-23 season. After a lengthy discussion with the Spanish coach, a new contract was signed. The main reason for the Green Maroon camp’s confidence in Ferrando is his performance. Ferrando took charge of the team in the mid-way of the Indian Super League.”

“Under his coaching, ATKMB players have played 16 matches, out of which the team has lost only two matches. ATK Mohun Bagan has an AFC Cup match on April 12 at Yuva Bharati. Preparations for that match will start from April 1 at the practice ground adjacent to Yuva Bharati,” it further read.

“Although it is not yet clear who will be the opponent of ATK Mohun Bagan in the AFC Cup, it is assured that the Mariners can see that match sitting in the gallery. The coach thanked Dr Sanjiv Goenka, the team’s principal owner, and the team management for entrusting him for the new season,” the statement continued.

Meanwhile, Ferrando commented, “I am very grateful to Dr Goenka, Club owner, and the Club Management, for trusting and respecting my work. I had a detailed post-season wrap-up chat with Dr Goenka, and we shared the same goal and ideas on what we want and how we want it. After the ISL season, we counted down the minutes to play in the Yuva Bharati. We are waiting to feel the warmth of the Mariners.”

