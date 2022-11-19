Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: Pedro Martin's brace helps Odisha FC stun East Bengal 4-2

    ISL 2022-23: It was a thrilling game between East Bengal and Odisha FC in Kolkata on Friday. While the hosts led 2-0 at half-time, Pedro Martin's brace in the following half allowed the visitors to win 4-2.

    First Published Nov 19, 2022, 9:49 AM IST

    Odisha FC (OFC) documented its third recovery win of the season, beating East Bengal (EBFC) 4-2 in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Friday. Half-time substitute Pedro Martin scalped a brace to reform parallelism three minutes after coming on. Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Nandhakumar Sekar wrapped up the three points thereon. Thongkhosiem Haokip and Naorem Singh had put EBFC 2-0 up in the opening half. The hosts were forced to change their starting XI, as Pritam Singh replaced an injured Jerry Lalrinzuala, starting his first game of the season. The visitors made a couple of changes, dropping Denechandra Meitei and Mawihmingthanga to the bench while Narender Gahlot and Isaac Chhakchhuak started.

    Midway through the foremost half, Haokip cracked the deadlock. Jordan O'Doherty’s through ball from the halfway line caught OFC’s back-line off-guard, with Suhair skipping the offside trap before teeing up Haokip from the right. The striker calmly wiped the ball into an empty net in the 23rd. The Torch Bearers doubled their benefit 12 minutes later, with Charis Kyriakou doing well to succeed with the ball in midfield before Cleiton Silva flicked it on for Suhair. This time the winger hammered a low cross in from the left as Naorem flashed in to tap it in.

    OFc head coach Josep Gombau made four impactful substitutions at the break. In the 47th, Pedro, coming on for Isaac, was played through by Mauricio before striking it in with his opening touch. A minute later, substitute Denechandra Meitei’s cross was headed across the goal by Mauricio and into the back of the net by Pedro again.

    The rally was completed in the 65th when Meitei flogged another excellent cross into the box, with Mawihmingthanga heading it from close range into the far post, giving his team the authority. The Juggernauts established a two-goal pillow after Saul nCrespo’s long diagonal saw Sekar on the left. The winger edged past substitute Sarthak Golui before crashing into Odisha’s final night goal from a tight range in the 76th.

    Three points lift OFC into third in the table, three off Mumbai City (MCFC), with a game in hand. The Juggernauts will host former two-time champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) next Thursday. EBFC remains in eighth and travels to Jamshedpur for its subsequent contest on November 27.

