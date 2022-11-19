Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: Mixed fortunes on play as Kerala Blasters FC eye redemption against Hyderabad FC

    Hyderabad FC will take on Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.

    First Published Nov 19, 2022, 8:30 AM IST

    At Hyderabad's G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Saturday, Hyderabad FC will compete in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 against Kerala Blasters FC. The home team can move four points clear atop the standings, while the Blasters are looking for their third straight victory to climb to third place.

    Hyderabad FC tied the records for the most consecutive clean sheets in the Hero ISL (2014–15) set by Mumbai City FC and FC Goa after their 1-0 victory over Jamshedpur FC in their most recent match. Since their opening-day 3-3 tie with Mumbai City, the defending champions have not given up a goal.

    Also read: Memefest: 'Cheers' turn jeers as Qatar bans beer sales at FIFA World Cup 2022 stadiums

    ISL's all-time top-scorer Bartholomew Ogbeche has scored twice in six games. However, the flanks have made significant contributions to Hyderabad FC. Wingers Halicharan Narzary and Mohammad Yasir have combined for four goals and four assists through six games.

    Conveying his thoughts on the upcoming game, HFC Head Coach Manolo Marquez said, "We know that we are playing against a very good team. However, games are difficult every week. This match is a repeat of last year's final, and they [KBFC] are coming into the game after winning two consecutive wins. It will be a very difficult game for both sides."

    After winning two straight games for the first time this season, Kerala Blasters appear to have rediscovered their rhythm going into this match. The Blasters will seek revenge in their matchup with the team they lost to in the 2021–22 ISL championship game.

    Marko Leskovic and Ruivah Hormipam have solidified their positions for the Blasters' defence. Leskovic leads the ISL this season in interceptions made with 13. Ivan Kaliuzhnyi plays in the midfield and has been the season's best performer. After scoring four goals in six games, the Ukrainian is the ISL's leading scorer this season.

    Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: The 8 stadiums that will host football's elite, capacity, matches and more

    “Tomorrow, we are facing one of the best teams in the league,” said Blasters Head Coach Ivan Vukomanovic. “The club has been consistent with the same coach for three years. I expect nothing but a tough and physical game in which both sides want to win.”

    The two finalists of last season’s Hero ISL Playoffs have faced each other six times in the league phase previously. Both teams have won three games each. The seventh encounter was in the final when Hyderabad beat Kerala Blasters on penalties.

