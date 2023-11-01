ISL 2023-24 Preview: Mumbai City FC look to go top of the table as Punjab FC aim for first victory

In their ISL 2023-24 clash on Thursday, Mumbai City FC aim to secure a victory after their recent 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC, while Punjab FC is still in search of their first win after suffering a 5-1 loss to Chennaiyin FC.

In the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, Mumbai City FC will host debutants Punjab FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on November 2. The Islanders aim to secure a victory after their recent 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC, while Punjab FC is still in search of their first win after suffering a 5-1 loss to Chennaiyin FC. This encounter marks the inaugural fixture between the two teams in the ISL.

What's at Stake?

Under the coaching of Des Buckingham, Mumbai City FC has faced the challenge of dropping two points from winning positions this season. The team, known for their comeback victories, needs to maintain consistency to replicate their success from the previous season.

Punjab FC, on the other hand, acknowledges that transitioning from their successful previous season to the ISL is a learning curve. They've faced obstacles but are collectively working to secure their first victory of the season.

Key Players:

Lalengmawia Ralte (Mumbai City FC): Apuia, as he is known, plays a pivotal role in dictating the tempo of the game from the midfield. With an impressive 88% passing accuracy, he is expected to create goal-scoring opportunities for the team.

Krishnananda Singh (Punjab FC): Krishnananda Singh showcased his prowess by scoring a remarkable goal in the previous match. With limited playing time, he will be interesting to watch as he contributes to the team's performance.

Head-to-Head

This match marks the first-ever meeting between the two teams in the ISL.

Trivia: Apuia has the highest passing accuracy (88%) amongst all Mumbai City FC players in the ISL this season.

Team Talk

Mumbai City FC's head coach, Des Buckingham, acknowledges Punjab FC's strong lineup and their clear style of play. He highlights the positive impact of having another team in the league, bringing more games and excitement to the region.

Punjab FC's head coach, Staikos Vergetis, appreciates the atmosphere created by fans but recognizes the challenges of playing away. He's prepared to face Mumbai City FC on their home ground.

Where to Watch

The match will commence at 8 PM on November 2, 2023, and will be broadcasted in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Malayalam on Viacom18. Fans can enjoy the action on various channels, and as part of the partnership with OneFootball, ISL live streams and highlights will be accessible in over 190 countries.

This clash between Mumbai City FC and Punjab FC promises an exciting showdown as both teams seek to make their mark in the ISL 2023-24 season.