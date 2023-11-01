Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ISL 2023-24 Preview: Mumbai City FC look to go top of the table as Punjab FC aim for first victory

    In their ISL 2023-24 clash on Thursday, Mumbai City FC aim to secure a victory after their recent 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC, while Punjab FC is still in search of their first win after suffering a 5-1 loss to Chennaiyin FC.

    football ISL 2023-24 Preview: Mumbai City FC look to go top of the table as Punjab FC aim for first victory snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 1, 2023, 6:19 PM IST

    In the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, Mumbai City FC will host debutants Punjab FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on November 2. The Islanders aim to secure a victory after their recent 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC, while Punjab FC is still in search of their first win after suffering a 5-1 loss to Chennaiyin FC. This encounter marks the inaugural fixture between the two teams in the ISL.

    What's at Stake?

    Under the coaching of Des Buckingham, Mumbai City FC has faced the challenge of dropping two points from winning positions this season. The team, known for their comeback victories, needs to maintain consistency to replicate their success from the previous season.

    Punjab FC, on the other hand, acknowledges that transitioning from their successful previous season to the ISL is a learning curve. They've faced obstacles but are collectively working to secure their first victory of the season.

    Also read: ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC's coach laments missed opportunities in defeat to Odisha FC; WATCH highlights

    Key Players:

    Lalengmawia Ralte (Mumbai City FC): Apuia, as he is known, plays a pivotal role in dictating the tempo of the game from the midfield. With an impressive 88% passing accuracy, he is expected to create goal-scoring opportunities for the team.

    Krishnananda Singh (Punjab FC): Krishnananda Singh showcased his prowess by scoring a remarkable goal in the previous match. With limited playing time, he will be interesting to watch as he contributes to the team's performance.

    Head-to-Head

    This match marks the first-ever meeting between the two teams in the ISL.

    Trivia: Apuia has the highest passing accuracy (88%) amongst all Mumbai City FC players in the ISL this season.

    Team Talk 

    Mumbai City FC's head coach, Des Buckingham, acknowledges Punjab FC's strong lineup and their clear style of play. He highlights the positive impact of having another team in the league, bringing more games and excitement to the region.

    Punjab FC's head coach, Staikos Vergetis, appreciates the atmosphere created by fans but recognizes the challenges of playing away. He's prepared to face Mumbai City FC on their home ground.

    Also read: ISL 2023-24: Coach Sergio Lobera delighted with Odisha FC's comeback win over Bengaluru FC (WATCH)

    Where to Watch

    The match will commence at 8 PM on November 2, 2023, and will be broadcasted in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Malayalam on Viacom18. Fans can enjoy the action on various channels, and as part of the partnership with OneFootball, ISL live streams and highlights will be accessible in over 190 countries.

    This clash between Mumbai City FC and Punjab FC promises an exciting showdown as both teams seek to make their mark in the ISL 2023-24 season.

    Last Updated Nov 1, 2023, 6:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football ISL 2023-24: Coach Sergio Lobera delighted with Odisha FC's comeback win over Bengaluru FC (WATCH) snt

    ISL 2023-24: Coach Sergio Lobera delighted with Odisha FC's comeback win over Bengaluru FC (WATCH)

    football ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC's coach laments missed opportunities in defeat Odisha FC; WATCH highlights snt

    ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC's coach laments missed opportunities in defeat to Odisha FC; WATCH highlights

    football ISL 2023-24: Coach Sergio Lobera asserts Odisha FC ready to play against 'difficult' Bengaluru FC (WATCH) snt

    ISL 2023-24: Coach Sergio Lobera asserts Odisha FC ready to play against 'difficult' Bengaluru FC (WATCH)

    football ISL 2023-24, Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC preview: A cracker awaits at Kalinga as both teams eye crucial 3 points snt

    ISL 2023-24, Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC preview: A cracker awaits at Kalinga as both teams eye crucial 3 points

    football ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC's coach Simon Grayson optimistic despite challenges ahead of Odisha FC clash snt

    ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC's coach Simon Grayson optimistic despite challenges ahead of Odisha FC clash

    Recent Stories

    Review petition filed against Supreme Court's landmark decision on same-sex marriage AJR

    BREAKING: Review petition filed against Supreme Court's landmark decision on same-sex marriage

    World Vegan Day 2023: Is Virat Kohli a vegetarian or vegan? WATCH what Indian icon once said snt

    World Vegan Day 2023: Is Virat Kohli a vegetarian or vegan? WATCH what Indian icon once said

    Halloween 2023: Mark Zuckerberg shares pictures from celebration, dress up in Harry Potter characters RKK

    Halloween 2023: Mark Zuckerberg shares pictures from celebration, family dresses up in Harry Potter characters

    It was thrown at me Punjabi Singer Shubh addresses controversial hoodie incident; check details AJR

    'It was thrown at me': Punjabi Singer Shubh addresses controversial hoodie incident; check details

    Cricket Kane Richardson to Virat Kohli: 5 cricket superstars who are vegan osf

    Kane Richardson to Greg Chapple: 5 Australian cricketers who are vegan

    Recent Videos

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon