Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC's coach laments missed opportunities in defeat to Odisha FC; WATCH highlights

    Odisha FC got back to winning ways in an exciting 3-2 win over Bengaluru FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on Tuesday.

    football ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC's coach laments missed opportunities in defeat Odisha FC; WATCH highlights snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 1, 2023, 3:53 PM IST

    Bengaluru FC's head coach, Simon Grayson, expressed his disappointment over the team's inability to convert their opportunities into goals during their 2-3 defeat against against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. 

    The match began positively for Bengaluru FC, swiftly securing a promising 2-0 lead within the initial 20 minutes. However, the home team swiftly retaliated, managing to level the score before the first half concluded at 2-2. Sunil Chhetri secured the opening goal, followed by Ryan Williams doubling the score for the Blues.

    Odisha FC's Puitea narrowed the gap with an exceptional left-footed strike, placing the ball in the top right corner, leaving the 6’43’’ tall Gurpreet Singh Sandhu with no chance to save. The Juggernauts maintained pressure, leading to Isak Vanlalruatfela equalizing from a scramble inside the box just before halftime.

    The turning point arrived in the 60th minute with Amey Ranawade's goal, which ultimately separated the two sides. Ranawade displayed quick thinking within the Bengaluru FC box, defeating Sandhu in a one-on-one situation.

    The initial 45 minutes were marked by an intense back-and-forth between the teams. Reflecting on the team's performance, Grayson highlighted the strong start, emphasizing their domination in the first 30 minutes.

    "In possession, we looked like a major threat; we created a lot of chances, we looked like we could score goals, and we did that, and we limited Odisha FC to hardly any opportunities, and we worked out the shape was good. In possession, we were very good," Grayson stated during the post-match press conference.

    Grayson believed the game shifted momentum due to a moment of brilliance from the home side.

    “A lot of it just changed on a wonder strike. It gives the opposition, no matter what level you're playing on, whichever country you're playing at, a big confidence boost," he remarked.

    "From then on, they got a little bit more possession and more of a threat, but we had to manage the game better just before half-time. If we got in at 2-1, it would have given us a chance to readdress one or two situations. But yeah, the scrappy second goal really knocked us again, and we just got to manage the game better,” he further added.

    Bengaluru FC's upcoming match will be against Hyderabad FC at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad on November 4.

    Also read: Liverpool star Luis Diaz breaks his silence on father's kidnapping; urges fans to 'march' for his release

    Last Updated Nov 1, 2023, 4:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football ISL 2023-24: Coach Sergio Lobera asserts Odisha FC ready to play against 'difficult' Bengaluru FC (WATCH) snt

    ISL 2023-24: Coach Sergio Lobera asserts Odisha FC ready to play against 'difficult' Bengaluru FC (WATCH)

    football ISL 2023-24, Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC preview: A cracker awaits at Kalinga as both teams eye crucial 3 points snt

    ISL 2023-24, Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC preview: A cracker awaits at Kalinga as both teams eye crucial 3 points

    football ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC's coach Simon Grayson optimistic despite challenges ahead of Odisha FC clash snt

    ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC's coach Simon Grayson optimistic despite challenges ahead of Odisha FC clash

    football ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC's Coyle lauds sensational 25-minute spell in win over Punjab FC; WATCH highlights snt

    ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC's Coyle lauds 25-minute spell in '5-star' win over Punjab FC; WATCH highlights

    Football ISL 2023-24: Ivan Vukomanovic delighted as Kerala Blasters return to winning ways osf

    ISL 2023-24: Ivan Vukomanovic delighted as Kerala Blasters return to winning ways

    Recent Stories

    Kerala to honour writer SK Vasanthan with Ezhuthachan Award anr

    Kerala to honour writer SK Vasanthan with Ezhuthachan Award

    Are you a weekend traevller? Here's a list of places for getaways from Bengaluru vkp

    Are you a weekend traveller? Here’s a list of places for getaways from Bengaluru

    Stuart Little to Arrival: 7 movies leaving Netflix in November ATG

    Stuart Little to Arrival: 7 movies leaving Netflix in November

    How to use papaya for glowing and tan-free skin rkn

    How to use papaya for glowing and tan-free skin

    Karwa Chauth 2023: Shilpa Shetty begins celebration; shares video of Sargi thali SHG

    Karwa Chauth 2023: Shilpa Shetty begins celebration; shares video of Sargi thali

    Recent Videos

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon