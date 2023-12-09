'Thank You Simon': Supporters extend gratitude to Coach Grayson as he bids adieu to Bengaluru FC

Indian Super League (ISL) side Bengaluru FC have announced that head coach Simon Grayson and assistant Neil McDonald have mutually agreed to part ways, following their 4-0 defeat to Mumbai City FC on Friday.

Bengaluru FC, a prominent club in the Indian Super League (ISL), on Saturday announced the mutual departure of head coach Simon Grayson and assistant Neil McDonald. The decision follows the team's 4-0 defeat to Mumbai City FC, leaving Bengaluru FC in the bottom half of the league table. In this article, we delve into Grayson's tenure, examining the highs and lows that marked his time with the Blues.

Joining Bengaluru FC at the beginning of the 2022-23 season, Simon Grayson led the team to an impressive start. The Englishman guided the Blues to three finals, clinching the Durand Cup title with a 2-1 victory over Mumbai City FC. Despite finishing as runners-up in both the Super Cup and the ISL final, Grayson's impact on the team's performance was evident.

However, Bengaluru FC's league campaign took a downturn, finding themselves in the ninth position with only one win in nine matches. The 4-0 loss to Mumbai City FC proved to be the tipping point, leading to the mutual decision for Grayson and assistant Neil McDonald to part ways with the club. The team's announcement on Saturday morning confirmed their departure.

Reflecting on the previous season, Bengaluru FC faced a similar predicament but orchestrated a remarkable comeback. Under Grayson's guidance, the team went unbeaten for 10 games, securing a place in the top four and advancing to the final. Despite falling short in the penalty shootout against Mohun Bagan Super Giant and a subsequent defeat in the Super Cup final, Grayson played a pivotal role in the team's resurgence.

During Grayson's tenure, Bengaluru FC played 29 matches in the ISL league stage. The team won 12, drew five, and lost 12, scoring 37 goals and conceding 39. Notable victories included a commanding 3-0 win against Jamshedpur FC, while the most significant defeats were both 4-0 losses to Mumbai City FC.

With Grayson's departure, Renedy Singh will take charge of the Bengaluru FC team for upcoming games, serving as interim coach. The club has expressed its intention to appoint a new head coach in the near future, signaling a new chapter for the team as they strive to regain momentum in the ongoing season.

As Bengaluru FC navigates through a challenging season, the departure of Simon Grayson marks a turning point for the team. Fans will be eager to see how the club restructures under new leadership, hoping for a resurgence similar to the memorable comeback witnessed in the previous season.

Here's a look at how Bengaluru FC fans reacted to Simon Grayson's departure:

