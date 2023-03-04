ISL 2022-23: Playoffs debutants Odisha FC face veterans ATK Mohun Bagan with semi-final spot on the line

This is the Mariners’ third season in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL), and they have qualified for the playoffs each time.

At the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Saturday, the second match of the new knockout stage in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 will pit playoff regulars ATK Mohun Bagan against first-time qualifiers Odisha FC. The Mariners have advanced to the playoffs each of their three seasons in the Hero ISL. For the Juggernauts, this is uncharted ground, and to advance to the semifinals, they will also need to record their first victory over ATKMB.

Until the most recent Matchday, when they lost against Jamshedpur FC, Odisha FC's recent form had been improving. The Juggernauts were unbeaten in four games before to the defeat, winning two and losing two. One of those victories, against NorthEast United FC in Guwahati, was a turning point since it broke a five-game losing streak away from home.

Head coach Josep Gombau will continue to be concerned about that unconvincing away performance. Odisha FC only won three out of ten games away from home during the league stage, giving them the ninth-best away record. Diego Mauricio, the Juggernauts' standout striker, will be expected to turn things around. The Brazilian, who has 12 goals this year, is aiming for the Golden Boot.

"It is an important game because, in the knockout stage, only a win will bring us to the next level. We are ready and well-prepared for this encounter. All players are fit and available for this match which is very good news," said Gombau "Every game is different. We faced them [ATKMB] twice in the league, drawing one and losing the other. Now it is time to win," he added.

This season, ATKMB faced obstacles in the chase for postseason qualification, but a crucial recovery gave the Mariners the home pitch advantage for the upcoming match. Only two of ATKMB's final five games were won, but the victories were enough to give the Mariners a third-place finish.

When Juan Ferrando's team went three games without a win for the first time this season, both triumphs came in the final two league games. Both of those victories, one of which was against Kerala Blasters FC in a thrilling Bengal Derby match that preserved their undefeated record, would boost morale. Dimitri Petratos will be looking to increase his goal total against Odisha FC. He has now scored nine goals and provided assists on seven others.

“Our plan is the same. Of course, this is a different type of match, but we will continue with the same plan we had in place all season. It is not necessary to change because sometimes too many changes are bad for the team,” said Ferrando. “We only have to work on the details, and that will be important because Odisha this season have been good at many things,” he added.

In six previous Hero ISL encounters, Odisha FC have never beaten ATK Mohun Bagan. The Mariners have won three, while the other three have ended in draws.