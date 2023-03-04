Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: Playoffs debutants Odisha FC face veterans ATK Mohun Bagan with semi-final spot on the line

    This is the Mariners’ third season in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL), and they have qualified for the playoffs each time.

    football ISL 2022-23: Playoffs debutants Odisha FC face veterans ATK Mohun Bagan with semi-final spot on the line snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 4, 2023, 1:16 PM IST

    At the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Saturday, the second match of the new knockout stage in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 will pit playoff regulars ATK Mohun Bagan against first-time qualifiers Odisha FC. The Mariners have advanced to the playoffs each of their three seasons in the Hero ISL. For the Juggernauts, this is uncharted ground, and to advance to the semifinals, they will also need to record their first victory over ATKMB.

    Until the most recent Matchday, when they lost against Jamshedpur FC, Odisha FC's recent form had been improving. The Juggernauts were unbeaten in four games before to the defeat, winning two and losing two. One of those victories, against NorthEast United FC in Guwahati, was a turning point since it broke a five-game losing streak away from home.

    Head coach Josep Gombau will continue to be concerned about that unconvincing away performance. Odisha FC only won three out of ten games away from home during the league stage, giving them the ninth-best away record. Diego Mauricio, the Juggernauts' standout striker, will be expected to turn things around. The Brazilian, who has 12 goals this year, is aiming for the Golden Boot.

    "It is an important game because, in the knockout stage, only a win will bring us to the next level. We are ready and well-prepared for this encounter. All players are fit and available for this match which is very good news," said Gombau "Every game is different. We faced them [ATKMB] twice in the league, drawing one and losing the other. Now it is time to win," he added.

    Also read: ISL 2022-23: BFC coach Grayson reveals conversation between Chhetri and referee after win over Kerala Blasters

    This season, ATKMB faced obstacles in the chase for postseason qualification, but a crucial recovery gave the Mariners the home pitch advantage for the upcoming match. Only two of ATKMB's final five games were won, but the victories were enough to give the Mariners a third-place finish.

    When Juan Ferrando's team went three games without a win for the first time this season, both triumphs came in the final two league games. Both of those victories, one of which was against Kerala Blasters FC in a thrilling Bengal Derby match that preserved their undefeated record, would boost morale. Dimitri Petratos will be looking to increase his goal total against Odisha FC. He has now scored nine goals and provided assists on seven others.

    “Our plan is the same. Of course, this is a different type of match, but we will continue with the same plan we had in place all season. It is not necessary to change because sometimes too many changes are bad for the team,” said Ferrando. “We only have to work on the details, and that will be important because Odisha this season have been good at many things,” he added.

    In six previous Hero ISL encounters, Odisha FC have never beaten ATK Mohun Bagan. The Mariners have won three, while the other three have ended in draws. 

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2023, 1:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football ISL 2022-23: BFC coach Grayson reveals conversation between Chhetri and referee after win over Kerala Blasters snt

    ISL 2022-23: BFC coach Grayson reveals conversation between Chhetri and referee after win over Kerala Blasters

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, Knockout 1, BFC vs KBFC: Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC guarantee mega encounter-ayh

    ISL 2022-23, Knockout 1: Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC guarantee mega encounter

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, KBFC vs HFC: Hyderabad FC won in a tough stadium - Manolo Marquez after trumping Kerala Blasters-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: 'Hyderabad FC won in a tough stadium' - Manolo Marquez after trumping Kerala Blasters

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, KBFC vs HFC: Stage set for captivating finish as Kerala Blasters entertain Hyderabad FC to cover lost ground-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Stage set for captivating finish as Kerala Blasters entertain Hyderabad FC to cover lost ground

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, EBFC vs ATKMB: ATK Mohun Bagan completes another Derby double over East Bengal, assures 3rd spot-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan completes another Derby double over East Bengal, assures 3rd spot

    Recent Stories

    Video When Shah Rukh Khan wife Gauri Khan used to call him cheap for singing this song RBA

    When Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan used to call him cheap for singing this song

    football ISL 2022-23: BFC coach Grayson reveals conversation between Chhetri and referee after win over Kerala Blasters snt

    ISL 2022-23: BFC coach Grayson reveals conversation between Chhetri and referee after win over Kerala Blasters

    iPhone 15 Pro update Will there be major changes to volume mute buttons Here is what we know gcw

    iPhone 15 Pro update: Will there be major changes to volume, mute buttons? Here's what we know

    WPL 2023: RCB mentor Sania Mirza wants to help youngsters understand mental side of elite sport watch snt

    WPL 2023: RCB mentor Sania Mirza wants to help youngsters understand mental side of elite sport - WATCH

    Andrey Botikov, scientist behind Russia's Sputnik V Covid vaccine, strangled to death with belt; 1 arrested snt

    Andrey Botikov, scientist behind Russia's Sputnik V Covid vaccine, strangled to death with belt; 1 arrested

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon