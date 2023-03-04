ISL 2022-23: BFC coach Grayson reveals conversation between Chhetri and referee after win over Kerala Blasters

Bengaluru FC's Sunil Chhetri scored the only goal of the match against Kerala Blasters FC in the seventh minute of extra time to add a ninth consecutive win for his team, which confirmed a semi-final berth for them in ISL 2022-23.

Bengaluru FC defeated Kerala Blasters FC in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 knockout match on Friday at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, and the Blues head coach Simon Grayson thought his team deserved the victory.

After Sunil Chhetri's free kick in overtime, the Blasters FC surrendered the match. Bengaluru FC will play Mumbai City FC over two legs in the semi-finals as the outcome confirms their advancement.

Both teams attempted to score the game's first goal while maintaining a tight defence in an even contest. Only one of the Blues' six shots from the opening period was successful. The Blasters controlled possession for most of the time, but they could not create clear-cut chances. In addition to discussing the free kick, Grayson opened up about the exchange between Chhetri and the referee.

"It's not the way that we wanted to get through to the semi-final, it obviously tings with all the controversy and we all know what happened. We got the free-kick and Sunil (Chhetri) said he didn't want the wall, he didn't need ten yards, and the referee said no problem. Sunil waited for (Adrian) Luna to get out of the way and then put it in the top corner," Grayson said in the post-match press conference.

In a closely contested match, the Blues prevailed, with former Kerala Blasters FC captain Sandesh Jhingan handling the defence. The Blues kept a clean sheet while limiting their opponents to just one shot on goal. Grayson was happy with how his team's defence kept the opposition at bay in both halves.

"Our performance warranted the win, especially the first half we were full of energy. We had good quality, we created some really good opportunities and limited them to very few opportunities. We kept their really good players quiet and the shape was good news and we knew how to deal with certain aspects of their team. We did look at a major threat so when you look at the overall game, I thought we deserved to win the game. Full credit to the players," Grayson said.

The Blues won their ninth straight game, securing their spot in the semifinal matchup against Mumbai City FC. Bengaluru FC's current winning streak is the longest in the Hero ISL.

"This is the most deflated I've been in the last seven or eight weeks because it's the way that the game has ended. We would've been on a high if we had won the game with the normal procedure of winning it. I'm happy that we've gone through, as I said, our performance warranted the win, and it's just another tick for this football club of going nine games on the trot to win, it takes some doing," Grayson stated.

The first leg of the semi-final between the Blues and Mumbai City FC will take place in Mumbai, the city that won the League Shield. The Blues defeated Des Buckingham's team for the first time this year. Grayson said he was looking forward to playing Mumbai City FC because the game against Kerala Blasters was in the past.

"It's consigned to the history books now. There'll be some talking points in the history of Indian football, especially the way it happened, it's put to bed and now we prepare to be ready for tomorrow. Ready for going to Mumbai, the worthy champions, unbelievable team, great achievement and there's going to be a decent game just hoping that we play better than we played them earlier in the season," Grayson concluded.