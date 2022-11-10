Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United FC seek desperate change in momentum as ATK Mohun Bagan eye second place

    The Highlanders are still searching for their first win this Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season while the Mariners have not lost a game after Matchweek 1.

    football ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United FC seek desperate change in momentum as ATK Mohun Bagan eye second place snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 8:00 AM IST

    ATK Mohun Bagan will be looking to propel themselves into second place with a win as they host NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Thursday. The Highlanders are still searching for their first win this season while the Mariners have not lost a game after Matchweek 1.

    A late goal in an enthralling encounter against Mumbai City secured a point for ATK Mohun Bagan in their last match. The Mariners have been the most prolific team in front of goal this season, scoring ten goals in four games so far, nine of which have come from open play.

    Also read: Argentina predicted to lift Qatar World Cup 2022; here's how many goals Messi could score

    Joni Kauko has been robust in the Mariners’ midfield and has the joint-most (11) successful tackles in the league this season. Kauko got on the scoresheet in the last match and also scored when ATKMB faced the Highlanders last season. Striker Dimitri Petratos still sits at the top of the goals and assists charts with three goals and four assists in four games.

    “Tomorrow is an important match because we are playing at home. We have had only one or two days to prepare the team because we played on Sunday and then had to travel [from Mumbai to Kolkata],” said Ferrando. “The next three points are very important because we are very close to the top of the table, so tomorrow’s game is very important,” he added.

    football ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United FC seek desperate change in momentum as ATK Mohun Bagan eye second place snt

    NorthEast United failed to score in their last match against Kerala Blasters. The Highlanders have not scored in four out of their five games this season. They have conceded the most goals (11) in the ISL 2022-23 and scored just one. In the process, they have also become the first team to lose all five opening matches of an ISL season.

    After serving his suspension, head coach Marco Balbul will be back in the dugout as he tries to steer clear of equalling the record for the most consecutive ISL defeats. Balbul might stick to his defence-minded 5-3-2 formation in an effort to keep the ATK Mohun Bagan attackers at bay.

    Also read: 'Homosexuality is haram': Qatar World Cup 2022 ambassador Khalid Salman's comments sparks boycott demands

    “There is no doubt that no one in the club is happy because of the results. It is frustrating. We still believe we can work very hard to change the situation. It is my responsibility to find solutions and make this team better in all areas,” said Balbul. “In most of the games, the lineup was almost consistent. One or two changes were because of injuries. But we need to be more aggressive in defence and composed up front. We have the motivation to go to ATK and make a change in momentum,” he added.

    The two sides have faced each other six times. The Mariners have won four times while the Highlanders have just won once. The two also met in the ISL 2020-21 playoff semifinal, when ATK Mohun Bagan knocked NorthEast United out with a 3-2 aggregate win.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2022, 8:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC beat Jamshedpur FC to go seven points clear at the top of the table snt

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC beat Jamshedpur FC to go seven points clear at the top of the table

    football ISL 2022-23: Battle of defending Silverware Holders as Jamshedpur hosts in-form Hyderabad snt

    ISL 2022-23: Battle of defending Silverware Holders as Jamshedpur hosts in-form Hyderabad

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, MCFC vs ATKMB: ATK Mohun Bagan secures a late point against Mumbai City with a 2-2 draw-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan secures a late point against Mumbai City with a 2-2 draw

    football Indian Super League 2022-23: 5th straight defeat for NorthEast United as Kerala Blasters get back on winning track-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: 5th straight defeat for NorthEast United as Kerala Blasters get back on winning track

    football isl 2022-23 fresh off kolkata derby win atk mohun bagan aim to end mumbai city fc unbeaten streak snt

    ISL 2022-23: Fresh off Kolkata derby win, ATK Mohun Bagan aim to end Mumbai City FC’s unbeaten streak

    Recent Stories

    Hollywood Jennifer Aniston calls absolute lies to claims of her infertility being the reason for split with Brad Pitt drb

    Jennifer Aniston calls ‘absolute lies’ to claims of her infertility being the reason for split with Brad Pitt

    5 anti-inflammatory breakfast recipes you can try out

    5 anti-inflammatory breakfast recipes you can try out

    Phone Bhoot box office Here is how the film performed on Wednesday drb

    Phone Bhoot box office: Here’s how the film performed on Wednesday

    SEXY Pictures and Video: Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara shows off cleavage in tight sky blue corset gets trolled snt

    SEXY Pictures and Video: Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara shows off cleavage in tight sky blue corset

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England preview: Can Rohit Sharma and co get out of the knockout jinx?-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: Can Rohit Sharma and co get out of the knockout jinx?

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: One knock-out game does not define us - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: 'One knock-out game doesn't define us' - Rohit

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war why US has been unable to convince India to stay away from Moscow

    Answered: Why has US been unable to convince India to stay away from Russia?

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon