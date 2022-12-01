Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC punish FC Goa with another goalfest to continue dream run

    Mumbai City FC's Pereyra Diaz’s brace took him to the top of the league’s goalscorers chart this season, while Lallianzuala Chhangte and Alberto Noguera also got on the scoresheet.

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC punish FC Goa with another goalfest to continue dream run
    Mumbai City FC defeated FC Goa 4-1 on Thursday in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the Mumbai Football Arena after launching another barrage of goals at the opponents. Pereyra Diaz now leads the league in goals scored this season thanks to a pair of goals, along with Lallianzuala Chhangte and Alberto Noguera. The Gaurs' lone goal came from Iker Guarrotxena, and Edu Bedia later received a second yellow card in the 79th minute.

    Lalengmawia Ralte returned to the starting lineup after overcoming an injury to make the only alteration to the home team's starting eleven. Bedia and Redeem Tlang were reinstated to the starting XI due to two changes made by the visitors. Noah Wail Sadaoui, FC Goa's leading scorer, and Princeton Rebello were relegated to the sidelines.

    Mumbai City FC scored the game's opening goal for the eighth time in nine games. Rahul Bheke's challenge put the ball in Greg Stewart's path, catching Brandon Fernandes off guard. In the 16th minute, the Scot recognised Diaz's run and sent a superbly weighted pass to the striker, who tucked it in at the far post. Six minutes later, FC Goa equalised thanks to Phurba Lachenpa's turnover following a 25-yard Guarrotxena attempt.

    Three minutes before halftime, the Islanders retook the lead. Left-back Aibanbha Dohling did not intercept Ralte's pass to Chhangte on the right. The winger drew in a couple of defenders before he dribbled past them and curled the ball with his left foot into the goal.

    Diaz made sure Mumbai City FC scored three minutes after the interval after scoring three minutes before the break. As he squared it for Diaz inside the box, Chhangte transformed into the provider for this one. The Argentine forward chose his position and adjusted his footing to score his sixth goal of the year.

    FC Goa never recovered from being on the back foot. Seven minutes later, a fast-taken corner was only cleared to Noguera on the edge of the box. The Spaniard fired a curling shot past Dheeraj Singh by pulling the trigger at close range. His fellow countryman on the opposing team had a bad night because the Gaurs finished with ten men after Bedia received a second yellow for kicking the ball away.

    With the crushing victory, Mumbai City FC increased their advantage over Hyderabad FC to five points at the top of the standings. The Islanders will have a vacation during Matchweek 10 before returning in Matchweek 11 to take on East Bengal FC on December 16 at Salt Lake Stadium. Due to a disastrous goal differential, FC Goa fell from fifth to sixth place behind Kerala Blasters. On December 10, Saturday, the Gaurs will welcome Odisha FC back to their home field.

    Key Stats:
    - Jorge Diaz attempted 3 shots, kept 2 on target, and scored 2 goals.
    - Iker Guarrotxena attempted 4 shots, kept 2 on target, and scored 1 goal.
    - Lallianzuala Chhangte finished the game with 1 goal and 1 assist.

