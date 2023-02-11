Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC take on Kerala Blasters FC with each point to fight for in heated playoffs battle

    A win for the Kerala Blasters FC will confirm their qualification for the playoffs, while the Blues have a chance to pull further clear of Odisha FC in the skirmish for sixth place.

    football ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC take on Kerala Blasters FC with each point to fight for in heated playoffs battle snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 11, 2023, 8:00 AM IST

    At the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, bitter rivals Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters will square off in a high-intensity Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 matchup. Three points, bragging rights, and numerous sub-plots of the playoff race will be at stake. While the Blues have the potential to overtake Odisha FC in the battle for sixth position, a victory for the Blasters will confirm their qualification for the playoffs.

    Bengaluru FC's recent push, which has included five straight victories, has allowed them to move into the playoff spots. Simon Grayson's team defeated ATK Mohun Bagan last week to earn their first Hero ISL victory, continuing their winning streak. Bengaluru FC has scored 13 goals in its last five games, yet they have only recorded one shutout throughout this time.

    Also read: ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC look to inch closer to the League Shield as FC Goa search for comfort

    Javi Hernandez and Roy Krishna, Bengaluru FC's leading goal scorers thus far, both scored last week. Krishna has four goals and four assists, compared to Hernandez's five goals and three assists. Suresh Wangjam, a midfielder, will not play in this contest after receiving his fourth caution of the year.

    "We are in a positive frame of mind because of recent results. After winning five games on the trot, the players are confident. There is a fine line between confidence and over-confidence and we certainly know that we have not achieved anything yet," said Grayson. "Tomorrow is another big step to where we want to get to. It has added spice because it's the local derby, and the atmosphere will be unbelievable," he added.

    football ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC take on Kerala Blasters FC with each point to fight for in heated playoffs battle snt

    Kerala Blasters FC are one win away from sealing their second consecutive Hero ISL playoff qualification after finishing as runners-up last season. It won't be easy for the Blasters to accomplish this on the road against Bengaluru FC, who are currently on a roll.

    Ivan Vukomanovic's team has lost three and won two of their previous five games. The three losses have all occurred away from home. The Blasters have only won once in their last five away games, losing three and drawing one. On December 4 at Jamshedpur, they last achieved victory on the road.

    Last week, Kerala Blasters defeated Chennaiyin FC thanks to goals from Adrian Luna and Rahul KP. Luna has now contributed six assists and four goals for the Blasters. The Uruguayan faces a suspension after only one more infraction.

    Also read: ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan settles for yet another goalless draw against Jamshedpur FC

    "It is an important game for both sides. Our opponents are in good form with a positive mindset, fighting for a playoff spot and so are we," said Vukomanovic. "It is always a spicy encounter between these two teams. I've heard that thousands of our fans have traveled for this match. All players and coaches dream of participating in such an encounter," he added.

    These two rivals have clashed in 11 Hero ISL matches. Bengaluru FC have won six, while Kerala Blasters FC have won thrice. Earlier this season, the Blasters beat the Blues 3-2 in Kochi.

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2023, 8:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC look to inch closer to the League Shield as FC Goa search for comfort snt

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC look to inch closer to the League Shield as FC Goa search for comfort

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, OFC vs HFC: Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC try their luck at League Shield and playoffs spots, respectively-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC try their luck at League Shield and playoffs spots, respectively

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, JFC vs ATKMB preview: ATK Mohun Bagan seeks to win against Jamshedpur FC for playoffs battle lead-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan seeks to win against Jamshedpur FC for playoffs battle lead

    football ISL 2022-23: East Bengal FC hosts NorthEast United FC amidst mathematical playoffs opportunity in mind snt

    ISL 2022-23: East Bengal FC hosts NorthEast United FC amidst mathematical playoffs opportunity in mind

    football isl 2022 23 time running out for chennaiyin fc playoff challenge ahead of clash against kerala blasters fc snt

    ISL 2022-23: Time running out for Chennaiyin FC’s playoff challenge ahead of clash against Kerala Blasters FC

    Recent Stories

    Cervical Cancer: Steps women can take to reduce risk of cervical cancer RBA

    Cervical Cancer: Steps women can take to reduce risk of cervical cancer

    Happy Promise Day 2023: Wishes, images, messages, Facebook/WhatsApp status and quotes to share RBA

    Happy Promise Day 2023: Wishes, images, messages, Facebook/WhatsApp status and quotes to share

    Daily Horoscope for February 11 2023 Pisces Sagittarius Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Cancer gcw

    Daily Horoscope for February 11, 2023: Be careful Pisces; good day for Sagittarius, Virgo

    Numerology Prediction for February 11 2023 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 11, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Have come here as a family member says PM Modi after inaugurating Bohra community academy see photos gcw

    'Have come here as a family member': PM Modi at Bohra community event | SEE PHOTOS

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon