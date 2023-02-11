ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC take on Kerala Blasters FC with each point to fight for in heated playoffs battle

A win for the Kerala Blasters FC will confirm their qualification for the playoffs, while the Blues have a chance to pull further clear of Odisha FC in the skirmish for sixth place.

At the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, bitter rivals Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters will square off in a high-intensity Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 matchup. Three points, bragging rights, and numerous sub-plots of the playoff race will be at stake. While the Blues have the potential to overtake Odisha FC in the battle for sixth position, a victory for the Blasters will confirm their qualification for the playoffs.

Bengaluru FC's recent push, which has included five straight victories, has allowed them to move into the playoff spots. Simon Grayson's team defeated ATK Mohun Bagan last week to earn their first Hero ISL victory, continuing their winning streak. Bengaluru FC has scored 13 goals in its last five games, yet they have only recorded one shutout throughout this time.

Javi Hernandez and Roy Krishna, Bengaluru FC's leading goal scorers thus far, both scored last week. Krishna has four goals and four assists, compared to Hernandez's five goals and three assists. Suresh Wangjam, a midfielder, will not play in this contest after receiving his fourth caution of the year.

"We are in a positive frame of mind because of recent results. After winning five games on the trot, the players are confident. There is a fine line between confidence and over-confidence and we certainly know that we have not achieved anything yet," said Grayson. "Tomorrow is another big step to where we want to get to. It has added spice because it's the local derby, and the atmosphere will be unbelievable," he added.

Kerala Blasters FC are one win away from sealing their second consecutive Hero ISL playoff qualification after finishing as runners-up last season. It won't be easy for the Blasters to accomplish this on the road against Bengaluru FC, who are currently on a roll.

Ivan Vukomanovic's team has lost three and won two of their previous five games. The three losses have all occurred away from home. The Blasters have only won once in their last five away games, losing three and drawing one. On December 4 at Jamshedpur, they last achieved victory on the road.

Last week, Kerala Blasters defeated Chennaiyin FC thanks to goals from Adrian Luna and Rahul KP. Luna has now contributed six assists and four goals for the Blasters. The Uruguayan faces a suspension after only one more infraction.

"It is an important game for both sides. Our opponents are in good form with a positive mindset, fighting for a playoff spot and so are we," said Vukomanovic. "It is always a spicy encounter between these two teams. I've heard that thousands of our fans have traveled for this match. All players and coaches dream of participating in such an encounter," he added.

These two rivals have clashed in 11 Hero ISL matches. Bengaluru FC have won six, while Kerala Blasters FC have won thrice. Earlier this season, the Blasters beat the Blues 3-2 in Kochi.