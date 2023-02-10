Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC look to inch closer to the League Shield as FC Goa search for comfort

    Mumbai City FC are six points away from winning the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) Winners Shield as they take on FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 10, 2023, 8:04 PM IST

    Mumbai City FC are six points away from winning the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) Winners Shield as they take on FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday. The Islanders might win the championship even if Hyderabad FC loses to Odisha FC on Friday. FC Goa will use ATK Mohun Bagan's decline in performance as an opportunity to move into the top four. However, to do that, the Gaurs must defeat the Islanders, something no team has done this season.

    FC Goa has won two and drawn two of its past four games. The Gaurs will be anxious to extend this winning streak to five games to gain a slight lead in the playoff race. After having a strong start last week, they were halted to a 1-1 tie in Odisha.

    FC Goa has won four and lost only one of its previous five home games. Carlos Pena's team has scored 13 goals in those five contests. This has mostly been due to Noah Sadaoui, a Moroccan who has contributed seven goals and seven assists this year. Iker Guarrotxena remains the club's leading scorer with ten goals this year. Edu Bedia will be healthy and available for the crucial match against Mumbai City FC after serving his suspension in the last game.

    "We are in a tight battle to reach our first objective of the season. We don't think too much about the opponent. We know their strengths and will face them confidently, knowing that it will be a tough game for both sides," said Pena. "We could have won against NorthEast and Odisha, but we cannot waste time thinking about it. We have three games to reach our objective and are focused on that," he added.

    Mumbai City FC will be cautious given that their last two road games have been challenging, regardless of whether they are a few points away from clinching the title or have already done so on Saturday. The Islanders defeated ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC, the latter of which being a late comeback victory.

    After scoring his tenth goal of the year last week, Jorge Pereyra Diaz continues to lead the team in goals scored. Additionally, Pereyra has six assists to his name. Edu Bedia and Ahmed Jahouh will square off in midfield whenever Jahouh is reinstated from his ban.

    "At the start of the season, I was asked what game I was looking forward to this season and I answered with the visit to Goa. Last year, we spent six months together there. We were looked after and well-received," said Buckingham. "I'm looking forward to returning to Fatorda to try and continue playing the way we have, and I'm expecting a very good game," he added.

    The two sides have met 21 times in the Hero ISL. Mumbai City FC have won eight games, while FC Goa have won seven. Six games have ended in draws. In the reverse fixture earlier this season, the Islanders beat the Gaurs 4-1 in Mumbai.

