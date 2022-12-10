Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: 'We want to bring back the joy' - CFC's Edwin Sydney Vanspaul ahead of NEUFC clash

    First Published Dec 10, 2022, 11:00 AM IST

    Midfielder Edwin Sydney Vanspaul said former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) is determined to get back on the winning track. It faces NorthEast United (NEUFC) in a 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) away fixture at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday. Although Thomas Brdaric's men are coming into the match after two losses, Edwin said the players are pretty positive for the upcoming game.

    "We are playing NorthEast United at their home. I'm sure they'll go all out because they have a new coach and must be motivated. But, at the same time, we have our team philosophy and are sticking together. We all are positive. We want to bring joy back and give our best," Edwin said.

    NEUFC recently appointed Vincenzo Annese as its new head coach, replacing Marco Balbul. The hosts are languishing at rock bottom on the points table after eight games and have yet to pick up any points this season. Denying any room for complacency, Brdaric wants his players to be focused while implementing strategies to perfection and says they are here to catch points.

    "With a new coach comes new ideas and approaches. But, for us, it doesn't change our preparations. We have to be very focused and implement our ideas. We have an important match tomorrow against NorthEast United, a team which has struggled in the past, but we don't want to underestimate them. They have some strengths, and we must ensure they don't use them. We know our qualities, and we must show them tomorrow in the best possible way," Annese concluded.

    The recent head-to-head record favours Chennaiyin greatly as it is unbeaten against the Highlanders in the last three seasons, having secured three wins from six games.

