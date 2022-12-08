ISL 2022-23: Late drama gifts ATK Mohun Bagan narrow win over ten-man Jamshedpur FC

Hugo Boumous scored a 91st-minute penalty to give ATK Mohun Bagan a narrow 1-0 win over Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Thursday.

Deepak Tangri entered the midfield for the home team in place of Brendan Hamill, who was suspended, while Ian McHugh moved to defence. Germanpreet Singh, who had been injured, and Rafael Crivellaro, who started for the visitors, made their full debuts in midfield. Vishal Yadav replaced TP Rehenesh in the goaltending position because he was out of the game.

In a tight first half, neither team could score as ATK Mohun Bahan only managed to get two of its eight shots on goal. Jamshedpur FC attempted five shots at the other end, but only one was goal-oriented.

Liston Colaco cut in from the left flank in the fifth minute and danced past three Jamshedpur FC players before shooting from the edge of the box. The goalie easily saved the low shot because it went straight down his neck. Germanpreet's removal due to an injury in the 27th minute gave the Red Miners another setback.

Pritam Kotal's effort came off Laldinliana Renthlei's arm in the final second of the first half, leading to hesitant calls for a handball within the Jamshedpur FC box. However, the referee waved the appeals away.

Boumous and Dimitri Petratos executed a deft give-and-go on the edge of the box during the last period of the second half before Boumous slipped the ball past the goalkeeper and across the goal. Unfortunately for the Mariners, no attacker was nearby to tap the ball in.

The game's first goal was scored in the most spectacular way possible with seconds remaining. In the middle of the box, Nassiri was elbowed by Hartley as he approached from behind while Ashique Kuruniyan was dribbling down the left wing. Boumous took the penalty after it was given and swished it into the bottom left corner to hand Jamshedpur FC their sixth straight loss.

With Hyderabad FC, ATK Mohun Bagan is now tied for third place in the standings after the victory. Next up for the Mariners is a trip to the fortified city of Kalinga on December 15. Jamshedpur FC came close to earning a point but could not do so, and they are now tenth. The Red Miners will leave on Saturday, December 17, for Bengaluru.

Key Stats:

- Hugo Boumous created 6 chances and scored the decisive penalty

- Vishal Yadav faced 8 shots on target and produced 7 saves

- Carl McHugh completed 59/63 passes, finishing with a passing accuracy of 94%