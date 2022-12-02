Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC climbs to second place after handing NorthEast United 8th straight loss

    ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC was involved in an engaging display against NorthEast United at home on Friday. The hosts walked away with a slim 2-1 conquest, rising to second place, while the visitors suffered their eighth consecutive defeat.

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, OFC vs NEUFC: Odisha FC climbs to second place after handing NorthEast United 8th straight loss-ayh
    First Published Dec 2, 2022, 10:17 PM IST

    Odisha FC (OFC) nabbed three consecutive wins for the first time this season as they edged NorthEast United (NEUFC) 2-1 in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday. Nandhakumar Sekar scored his fourth goal of the season to put the Juggernauts in front in the 25th minute before substitute Rochharzela scored with his first touch to make it all square in the 60th minute. Jerry Mawihmingthanga scored OFC’s 99th ISL goal in the 78th minute to lift the Juggernauts into second place. The hosts made just one change to their starting eleven as Pedro Martin dropped to the bench, and Diego Mauricio started. The visitors made four changes, with Arindam Bhattacharya, Tondonba Singh, Mohamed Irshad, and Matt Derbyshire coming in to replace Mirshad Michu, Gurjinder Kumar, Jon Gaztanaga, and Rochharzela.

    OFC got its noses in front in the 25th minute courtesy of Sekar, who got on the scoresheet for the third successive game. Raynier Fernandes slid a through ball into the box for Mauricio, who whipped a low ball across the face of the goal, and Sekar was at the far post to tap it into an empty net.

    An equaliser came in the second half when Rochharzela scored five minutes after coming on. Right-back Joe Zoherliana played a low ball into the box. The ball missed everyone and found its way to Rochharzela, who scored with his first touch at the hour-mark and drew the Highlanders level.

    In the 73rd minute, the offside flag denied OFC a goal. However, a goal did come for the Juggernauts just five minutes after that incident. Crespo unleashed a shot at goal, which was parried by the keeper straight to Jerry, who picked his spot and put the hosts back in front.

    The narrow win kept OFC’s 100% record at home intact. It helped it leapfrog defending champion Hyderabad FC (HFC) and move into second place, three points behind leader and former champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC), with a game in hand. NEUFC remained at the foot of the table, still waiting to get off the mark. Both sides will be back in action on December 10. OFC will face FC Goa (FCG), while NEUFC will return home to host former two-time champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC).

