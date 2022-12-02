ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC's Des Buckingham elated with team's 4-1 win over FC Goa

Des Buckingham, the head coach of Mumbai City FC, was thrilled with his team's performance as they easily defeated FC Goa 4-1 on Thursday in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the Mumbai Football Arena.

In the sixteenth minute, Pereyra Diaz gave Mumbai City FC the lead. Iker Guarrotxena scored for FC Goa moments later, thanks to a rare error by Phurba Lachenpa. After Lallianzuala Chhangte gave MCFC the lead before halftime, the Islanders had no turning back. In the second half, MCFC's lead was increased by Jorge Diaz and ex-FC Goa player Alberto Noguera.

According to Buckingham, Mumbai City FC's recent performances are a result of the team's dedication over the past 14 months since he took over as manager. The Englishman backed his squad to continue such performances in the next eleven games because MCFC is yet to suffer a loss this season.

When asked about what he thought about Mumbai City FC's show so far and if there is any room for improvement, Buckingham said: "I am happy with the staff, but that's all it is. We're nine games into a 20 game season. We want more than 20 and we've got a lot more work to do. I wasn't happy with the first half. I thought we were good enough to have the goals and go in with the win, but I wasn't happy with a couple of things which we changed in the second half, but we are very happy overall with nine games."

"You know what we've been able to do in terms of performances that have got results as well. It's not just been the results. I think they've been deserved, and the way we've played has been very good. Still, there is a lot more that you need to do if we want to continue, not just get better game by game. Still, we've got a way we want to do things, and I think it's a lot of work both the staff and the players can look to do, and we'll look to address that after the short little break that we get before East Bengal FC," he added.

Buckingham was also asked if Mumbai City FC's unbeaten run and appealing gameplay are all he wants as the team's head coach. "Yeah, it has taken 14 months to get what you're seeing now because it takes time. I think what people see on TV, there's a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes, and learning takes time. The club here has been hugely supportive over the last 14 months to allow us what we get, allows the players to be as good as they can and allows the staff to deliver hopefully good sessions more often than not," he replied.

"But it's taken 14 months before I'll start to see the benefit of those players. We don't have to do things every week. So the players remember it because we've been involved the minute, and they've been part of learning how we want to play. The way we want to play, they remember it, and that's the learning process, and because of that, they're able to make good decisions more consistently on the field. I'm convinced that's what we're starting to see now, and it's important that we continue seeing that form in the final 11 league games," the MCFC head coach added.

Buckingham delivered a speech to his team as they gathered in a huddle following the goal-fest against FC Goa. Talking about what he discussed, the Mumbai City FC coach said, "I told the camera guys to go away (laughs). Because again, I think when you hold those huddles, you tell the stuff that we talk about in the changing room. I think that's where it needs to stay. It's not done for sure, and it's not done for any other reason. It's just to pass a key message or two to that group. You know, we don't play now for 15 days, so; a break in the calendar. We are playing on the 16th, so we have nearly two weeks."

"So the message was just to make sure that we've started well, but it's now about making sure that when we back against East Bengal FC, we pick up where we've left off, and it was a bit more detail behind that which the players are aware of what they need to do in that time and what we need to do to make sure that when you approach the game, we can continue where we where we want to go," he stated.

