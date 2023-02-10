ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC try their luck at League Shield and playoffs spots, respectively

ISL 2022-23: Matchday 20 continues on Friday, as Odisha FC hosts Hyderabad FC. Both teams have a contrasting difference, as the two would try their luck at the playoffs spots and League Shield, respectively.

More than three points will be at stake when Odisha FC (OFC) and defending champion Hyderabad FC (HFC) lock horns in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on Friday. The Juggernauts need a triumph to thrust themselves back into the final playoff spot. At the same time, former champion Mumbai City (MCFC) could be crowned league champion on Saturday with a win if HFC drops points in Odisha.

A series of poor outcomes for OFC, connected with the resurrection of former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC), has seen the two clubs swap places on the table with three matches remaining. Separated by an isolated point, the Juggernauts cannot reclaim the sixth spot with a draw because of their nether goal difference.

Last week, OFC’s winless streak was expanded to four contests after a 1-1 draw versus FC Goa (FCG). The Juggernauts have lost a couple and drawn a couple of their last four fixtures. However, Josep Gombau’s men have been muscular at home, losing just one out of eight ISL matches this season and will look to use that to their benefit. Diego Mauricio took his season’s goal tally into double figures last week, but the real trouble will be in defence for OFC. The Juggernauts will be without the suspended duo of Sahil Panwar and Narender Gahlot.

“We have three games to go, and every game is like a final. We did not have a long time to prepare for this game because we played last Monday, but I think the team is ready. Tomorrow, we will try to put in a good performance because we want to be in the top six, and it is important to get a good result for that to happen,” said Gombau.

HFC finds itself seven points behind league leader MCFC. The defending champion has a contest in hand, but if it falters versus OFC, the Islanders will need a conquest versus FCG on Saturday to clinch the 2022-23 ISL Shield, with a couple of league fixtures to go.

Riding on an unbeaten streak of eight matches, HFC will come to Odisha with the same psyche it always possesses. The only absentee via suspension will be defender Akash Mishra. Last week, Manolo Marquez’s men became the only team in the ISL this season to remain unbeaten versus MCFC in both league games. HFC was trailing till the 65th minute before Hitesh Sharma hammered in the equaliser.

“We always have the same preparations in place for every game. We know they [Odisha FC] are fighting for playoff qualification. When they play at home, they are a strong team. Most of their points this season have come at the Kalinga Stadium, so we expect a tough game,” said Marquez.

These two sides have met on seven prior instances in the ISL. HFC has won four times, while OFC has a couple of victories. The defending champion has not lost versus the Juggernauts in the last five encounters.