ISL 2022-23, OFC vs CFC: Is a high-scoring game on the cards? Chennaiyin boss Brdaric comments

As former two-time champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) gears up to take on Odisha FC (OFC) in its third away match of the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL), head coach Thomas Brdaric expects a high-scoring contest between the two sides at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. CFC is unbeaten for now in away matches of the season, winning its battles against ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) and East Bengal (EBFC). While the Marina Machans enter the game following a memorable victory over Jamshedpur FC (JFC), Odisha conquered EBFC in its previous match.

When asked about the potential of a high-scoring contest on Wednesday, Brdaric fast-reacted: “Of course. Both teams like to play offensively. But it all depends on a lot of things like how both the teams play against the ball.” The two teams last faced off at the venue in 2020, as OFC won the match. However, the teams have faced off on four occasions in the league since, with CFC besting twice and drawing a couple.

However, under Josep Gombau, OFC has been in suitable form in the continuing season, enlisting four successes from six contests. The team looked good in the attack, scoring ten goals, and interestingly, eight came in the second half. Aware of OFC’s ability to make a comeback in the second half, Brdaric affirmed that his men were prepared for the challenge and were glancing forward to an exhilarating tie ahead.

“Odisha is having a good season under an experienced coach. And to beat them, we must play professionally and show our abilities. I’m looking forward to it because it will be an exciting match. We have analysed them. They try to implement their strengths; they’re known to score, and we are working on how to deny them. We don’t have to give them spaces to exploit, and our pressing must be excellent tomorrow,” reckoned Brdaric.

CFC currently ranks seventh on the table with 10 points from six matches. The three points versus OFC will help it break into the Top-4. In head-to-head, the two groups have faced each other on six instances, with CFC winning a couple versus OFC. Three matches between the two have ended in a deadlock.